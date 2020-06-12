Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 PM

317 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1804 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
West Avenue
31 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,469
2050 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500
6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2300 sqft
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
1764 Jefferson Ave
1764 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Cozy home - Property Id: 276530 Fall in love w/ this charming 5BD/4.5BA, Med Villa in SoBe location! Exquisitely furnished, open kitchen, ensuite baths, impact windows, & video alarm system.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 75

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8425 Crespi Blvd
8425 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
**SPECIAL PROMO - 30 DAYS FREE W/ IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Nobe Marina, a BRAND-NEW constructed waterfront boutique building offers bay-facing 3-bed/2-bath top corner unit with ROOFTOP TERRACE & balcony.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
2535 Pine Tree Dr
2535 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Welcome to Casa Sol; The perfect blend of old world charm meeting all of the modern necessities. Upon entry to this 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom home, you are greeted by an abundance of natural light throughout the large, open living spaces.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1670 Daytonia Rd
1670 Daytonia Road, Miami Beach, FL
Enjoy stunning sunsets from this house on gated Biscayne Point Island. 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, and a chef’s kitchen with Subzero and Wolf appliances. Huge lap pool and a deep water dock as well as a boat lift; no fixed bridges.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
400 Alton Rd
400 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of the ocean, Miami Beach, Downtown Skyline & all the Islands from every room of this Lower Penthouse at the Murano Grande. 3 Bedrooms + Media Room + Maid's quarters. Formal living and dining + family room and breakfast nook..

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palm Island
1 Unit Available
225 Palm Ave
225 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
Art Deco chic in prestigious in exclusive and gated Palm Island. Remodeled 1936. 3 beds 3.5 baths with 1 car garage. Recently upgraded with new bathrooms and impact windows. Wood floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Nautilus
1 Unit Available
330 W 46th Street
330 West 46th Street, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
DONT MISS OUT ON THIS OPPORTUNITY!! RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM MASTERPIECE! FULLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GUEST BATHROOM HAS BEEN UPDATED.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Venetian Islands
1 Unit Available
114 2nd San Marino Ter
114 2nd San Marino Terrace, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
Nestled in the heart of the exclusive Venetian Islands, this 1930's Mediterranean home is dripping in charm.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1180 Biarritz Dr
1180 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Charming house at an amazing community close to the beach and boat ramp located at the Normandy Isles! Live in a peaceful cul de sac with your own garden space for barbecues and more than enough space to play with your children.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
1601 Bay Rd
1601 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Available today! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3BD/2BA corner unit with one assigned parking spot in one of South Beach’s most desirable areas! Features ceramic tile and wood flooring throughout, fantastic exposure with abundant natural light,

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
6000 Indian Creek Dr
6000 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Spectacular furnished full floor residence at 6000 Indian Creek. This 21st floor full floor residence with over 2,800 S.F. of unapparelled living space that offers luxury and 360 degree views from every direction.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
La Gorce
1 Unit Available
6103 Aqua Avenue
6103 Aqua Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2372 sqft
6103 Aqua Avenue Apt #906, Miami Beach, FL 33141 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
855 Euclid Ave
855 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3-bedroom corner unit in the heart of South Beach with assigned parking. Beautifully, located on Euclid Avenue.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1650 Biarritz Dr
1650 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1650 Biarritz Dr in Miami Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 S Pointe Dr
300 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT AN ENTIRE FLOOR CONSISTING OF 2 COMBINED UNITS AT PORTOFINO TOWERS. THIS MAGNIFICENT RESIDENCE OFFERS STUNNING VIEWS IN ALL DIRECTIONS.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Nautilus
1 Unit Available
1015 W 47th Ct
1015 West 47th Court, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Fantastic rental opportunity in a quiet residential neighborhood in the heart of Miami Beach. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath with a converted garage that can be used as a playroom, office, nanny's room etc...

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
1201 20th St
1201 20th Street, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,450
2000 sqft
3BD/2.5BA, 1,728 Adjt SF interior luxury residence with 320 SF private terrace & waterfront views. Wake up to views of your water from the Master Bedroom. Palau Sunset Harbour is a beautifully designed, boutique condo feat.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
3801 Collins Ave
3801 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SPECTACULAR UNIT FOR RENT!! BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED!! UNIT IS LOCATED STEPS AWAY FROM FROM THE BEACH!! FULLY FURNISHED, GREAT LOCATION!! ENJOY MIAMI BEACH* 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Balconies, 2 Parking spaces, Private elevator and much more,

June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Miami Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,018 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Miami Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Miami Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Miami Beach.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

