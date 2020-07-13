218 Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL with pool

AL
36 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,310
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
37 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,754
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
28 Units Available
Flamingo-Lummus
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,544
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,507
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.

1 Unit Available
West Avenue
1100 West Av
1100 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$4,000
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathtaking skyline and sunset views from this sparkling studio with balcony at the Mondrian, 5* condo hotel in the heart of South Beach. Walking distance to Lincoln road, restaurants, clubs and the beach.

1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
5555 Collins Ave apt.1
5555 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular corner unit for Rent .1Bedroom, 1 bath. Located at the desirable Millionaire Road, Oceanside Plaza is an other Lapidus Iconic Creation, Spacious and bright well maintained, and ready to move in.

1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
3025 Indian Creek Dr
3025 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Back on market Starting 07/13/2020. 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UNIT IN SOUTH BEACH BAYSIDE CONDO. ONE BLOCK AWAY FROM THE BEACH. GREAT LOCATION. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BUILDING FEATURES POOL.

1 Unit Available
North Beach
8630 Byron Ave
8630 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,050
430 sqft
Cozy studio apartment, secord floor corner unit, quite, gated community , on the bay , 2 blocks from the beach , close to shopping .

1 Unit Available
South Point
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

1 Unit Available
South Point
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 “The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.

1 Unit Available
Bayshore
1764 Jefferson Ave
1764 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3119 sqft
Cozy home - Property Id: 276530 Fall in love w/ this charming 5BD/4.5BA, Med Villa in SoBe location! Exquisitely furnished, open kitchen, ensuite baths, impact windows, & video alarm system.

1 Unit Available
West Avenue
650 West Ave 2306
650 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 255814 Spectacular panoramic views of the Ocean and Miami Beach from this recently upgraded 1/1 unit in the heart of South of Beach! New bathroom and floors, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tips, S/S appliances,

1 Unit Available
West Avenue
520 west Avenue 501
520 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 255861 Experience stunning views of the ocean and city from this one bedroom/one bathroom PLUS DEN unit at Bentley Bay Condominium.

1 Unit Available
South Point
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
5415 Collins Ave
5415 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great boutique building right on the ocean. Small & quaint, well maintained and very pleasant. The apartment, clean, large, comfortable and tastefully furnished.

1 Unit Available
Venetian Islands
5 Island Ave
5 Island Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Island Terrace condo, designed by world-renowned architect, Morris Lapidus, has been recently renovated and offers amenities including pool, gym, and 24/7 doorman.

1 Unit Available
West Avenue
650 West Ave
650 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Direct Bay and Miami skyline view split floor plan and bathrooms, The Floridian is a 5 star amenities building with 2 pools with food and beverage service, grocery store, hairdresser, tennis court, gym, wonderful location, walking distance to

1 Unit Available
La Gorce
5625 N Bay Rd
5625 North Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
AVAILABLE 8/1! This modern, luxurious single family home sits on a great lot in Miami Beach. There are 4 bedrooms, 4 and a half bathrooms as well as a modern upgraded kitchen. The oversized bedrooms offer ample spacious accommodation.

1 Unit Available
West Avenue
1228 West Ave
1228 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,025
Breathtaking bay sunsets and ocean views from the balcony of this 1 bedroom/ 1.5 bath apt. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fully renovated luxury doorman building.

1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
5025 Collins Ave
5025 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
One of the few 3 bedroom condos for Rent on Millionaires Row. Priced right and move in ready! Unit has been fully upgrade.

1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
5055 Collins Ave
5055 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1260 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live on Millionaire’s Row with incredible ocean views at the Crystal House. Immaculate & very spacious 1,258 SF 1 BD 2 BA. Beautiful ocean views with floor to ceiling windows. Large foyer entryway. Eat-in kitchen. Dressing room/office.

1 Unit Available
North Beach
305 69th Street
305 69th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
In the hearth of NOBE across Publix, one block from the beach and walking distance to restaurants and shops a nice studio with a big walking closed in a 2-story garden style MIMO building.

1 Unit Available
North Beach
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500
6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2300 sqft
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa.

1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
Miami Beach

July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,011 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Miami Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Miami Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

