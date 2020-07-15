Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami beach
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:10 AM

142 Studio Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
39 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,754
894 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
34 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,310
537 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
27 Units Available
Flamingo-Lummus
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,544
427 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
1100 West Av
1100 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$4,000
520 sqft
Breathtaking skyline and sunset views from this sparkling studio with balcony at the Mondrian, 5* condo hotel in the heart of South Beach. Walking distance to Lincoln road, restaurants, clubs and the beach.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1115 Euclid Ave
1115 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
big studio central South Beach. Near Lincoln and Ocean

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
South Point
410 Euclid Ave
410 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
CONVENIENT STUDIO LOCATED IN MIAMI BEACH, BLOCKS FROM WASHINGTON AVE, CLOSE TO MANY SHOPS, BARS AND RESTAURANTS. MINUTES FROM THE BEACH AND MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS AND SOUTH POINT PARK.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7640 Carlyle Ave
7640 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS** Come live in this spacious and secure top floor studio apartment in desirable North Shore neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1540 Euclid Ave
1540 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
Wonderful Beach apartment/ Large tudio steps to Espanola Way Shoppes and Restaurants, Lincoln Road Mall, and the white sands of South Beach. Sited in a quiet small secure community with a garden courtyard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
736 12th St
736 12th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
Beautiful vintage studio! Nice layout in the heart of South Beach right across from Flamingo Park. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry facility, microwave, toaster oven and dish washer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
320 84th St
320 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTH ** Enjoy living in this garden-view studio.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1414 EUCLID AV
1414 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,225
** SPECIAL PROMO - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Top floor apartment located in the heart of South Beach near Espanola Way, Lincoln Rd, & Flamingo Park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
305 69th Street
305 69th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
In the hearth of NOBE across Publix, one block from the beach and walking distance to restaurants and shops a nice studio with a big walking closed in a 2-story garden style MIMO building.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1021 Euclid Ave 9
1021 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,990
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 135822 Cozy studio in the heart of South Beach. All utilities are included. Prices may vary depending on season Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7130 Carlyle Ave
7130 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$995
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162193 **SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Move right into bustling Town Center in North Beach! Enjoy this beautiful garden view, back corner apartment just walking distance to all the excellent shops and

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1228 Pennsylvania Ave
1228 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
400 sqft
BEST LOCATION ON THE BEACH! TOP FLOOR UNIT! GORGEOUS TILE FLOORS, PERFECT REMODELED BATH AND FANTASTIC MOSAIC TILE KITCHEN. GREAT BALCONY TOO.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
530 Ocean Dr
530 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
370 sqft
Amazing location for this beach front studio on Ocean Dr, just steps to the beach! Perfect place to relax and enjoy all that South Beach has to offer. Located near all the best restaurants and shopping. Just a quarter miles to Niki Beach.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
South Point
220 Collins Ave
220 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,375
390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED,MODERN STUDIO APARTMENT STEPS FROM THE BEACH IN THE EXCLUSIVE SOUTH OF 5TH AREA! BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW APPLIANCES!! PORCELAIN FLOORS!! NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOM!!WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!PERFECT LOCATION

1 of 2

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7116 Bay Dr
7116 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162194 FULLY RENOVATED STUDIO IN MIAMI BEACH. EVERYTHING IN NEW IN TH UNIT IN A COMPLETELY RENOVATED BUILDING. GREAT LOCATION ON NORMANDY ISLES WITH GROCERY, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND THE BEACH NEAR BY.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6484 Indian Creek Dr
6484 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
300 sqft
Furnished studio with water view, 1 year lease, electricity and 1 parking space included in the rent, the unit is located 2 blocks from the beach, close to publix, restaurants and more. Not pets allowed *Please read brokers remarks*

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
255 W 24th St
255 West 24th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
Charming Art Deco Studio with garden view, completely renovated and nicely furnished. Safe and secure building. Perfect location one block from the beach.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7340 Harding Ave
7340 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
Only one MOnth deposit. Come live in the heart of Miami Beach, just two blocks from the beach, 20mnts to Four Lauderdale airport and 25nmts to Miami airport, and 15mnts to South Beach. It has everything that you need just by walking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1226 Drexel Ave
1226 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,325
**PROMOTION - Move in with just 1 Month + $500**Live in the heart of the Art Deco District in SoBe! This 2nd floor chic corner studio residence features an contemporary kitchen with quartz countertop and SS appliances, modernized bathroom with

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6944 Byron Ave
6944 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,195
THIS IS A BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED STUDIO FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDING FLAT SCREEN TV IN A QUIET BUILDING....PERFECT LOCATION, ONE BLOCK FROM PUBLIX AND TWO BLOCKS FROM THE OCEAN. LAUNDRY FACILITIES RIGHT ON PREMISES.

July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,011 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Miami Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Miami Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami Beach 3 BedroomsMiami Beach Accessible ApartmentsMiami Beach Apartments under $1,000Miami Beach Apartments with Balcony
    Miami Beach Apartments with GarageMiami Beach Apartments with GymMiami Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMiami Beach Apartments with ParkingMiami Beach Apartments with PoolMiami Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Miami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Furnished ApartmentsMiami Beach Luxury PlacesMiami Beach Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Beach Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
    Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
    Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Flamingo Lummus
    West Avenue

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
    Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade College