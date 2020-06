Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3543b6901d ----

This completely renovated 4/2 boasts a gorgeous open floor plan with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint, and new flooring.



Truly a must see that will not stay on the market long! Contact us to schedule your showing today!



**First and last month\'s rent as well as deposit required prior to move in**