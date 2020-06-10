All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5185 Horse Track Drive North

5185 Horse Track Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

5185 Horse Track Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Jacksonville, Florida . It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,456 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5185 Horse Track Drive North have any available units?
5185 Horse Track Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5185 Horse Track Drive North have?
Some of 5185 Horse Track Drive North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5185 Horse Track Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
5185 Horse Track Drive North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5185 Horse Track Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5185 Horse Track Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 5185 Horse Track Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 5185 Horse Track Drive North does offer parking.
Does 5185 Horse Track Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5185 Horse Track Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5185 Horse Track Drive North have a pool?
No, 5185 Horse Track Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 5185 Horse Track Drive North have accessible units?
No, 5185 Horse Track Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 5185 Horse Track Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5185 Horse Track Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
