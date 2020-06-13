100 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine, FL

Apartment List
1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
7 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3323 Haley Pointe Rd
3323 Haley Pointe Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1448 sqft
2nd floor condo in a gated community with breathtaking views! Neutral colors and a split floor plan. Must see! Absolutely no pets. Includes new washer & dryer. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
83 Keith Street
83 Keith Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Recently restored cottage in historic Lincolnville downtown St. Augustine. Quiet street, new kitchen with granite counter tops, bath, wood floors and other upgrades, including central a/c. Extra spare room for guests/office, washer/dryer.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4000 Grande Vista Blvd
4000 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1102 sqft
Modern And Comfortably Furnished Town Home. Light Wood Plank Flooring And Modern Conveniences Include Flat Screen Tvs,Electric Fireplace,Modern Decor Make This Feel Like Home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
132 King Street
132 King Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
700 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... Charming Updated 2bd/2bth Apartment,Deck,Central Air/Heat,Wood Floors,Shorter Term And Furnished Available For A Fee,Off Street Parking Too!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
135 Oviedo Street
135 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... 3bd/1bth First Floor Apartment,Covered Front Porch,Wood Floors,Tall Ceilings,Leaded Glass Windows,French Doors,Off Street Parking Too!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
97 ORANGE ST
97 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2082 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Currently being renovated inside and out, located in the heart of downtown St.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
40 Avery St
40 Avery Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Offered For Rent Is A 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Cottage On A Large Lot And Close To Town! This Historic Cottage Is Just A Few Minutes From Downtown And The Beaches. Nicely Updated And Ready For Occupancy In Mid June.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
San Sebastian
1 Unit Available
87 Evergreen Avenue - B
87 Evergreen Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Two New 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartments for Rent. Quiet Neighborhood less than 1 mile from downtown St Augustine. These units were built in 2020 and feature new everything, paint, flooring, kitchen, fixtures, etc. Sorry, No pets allowed.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
169 SUNSET CIR N
169 Sunset Circle North, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2171 sqft
Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Magnolia
1 Unit Available
1 E San Carlos Ave.
1 East San Carlos Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
750 sqft
800 Sq Ft.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4010 Grande Vista Blvd
4010 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
1260 Sq. Ft. New Engineered Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout,New Paint,New Fridge,1st Floor,Open And Split Floor Plan To Screened Lanai Overlooking Intra-coastal,Attached Large One-car Garage And Private Parking Space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
133 Oviedo Street
133 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Downtown Walk To All... Beautifully Updated 2bd/1bth Apartment,Newly Renovated,Lots Of Light,Eat In Kitchen,Ample Closet And Storage,Off Street Parking,Furnished And Shorter Term May Be Possible.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12 Rachel Ct
12 Rachel Court, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1200 Sq. Ft.,Townhouse,2-story Foyer Entrance,Open Floor Plan,Kitchen With Serving Counter,Slider To Patio,Lr,Dr,2 Mbr Suites W/2 Baths And Laundry Room W/W-d,On 2nd Level,Community Pool. Just Off S.r.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
61 Martin Luther King Ave
61 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
3br / 1ba 1100ft2 Available Now! Ground Floor Apartment Within Walking Distance To Everything Downtown! Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer,Off-street Parking. This Unit Is Available For Immediate Occupancy. This Is The First Floor Unit In A Duplex.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1005 Bella Vista Blvd 305
1005 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Yearly Rental! This Condo Located In Beautiful Las Palmas Has 2 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Enjoy The Privacy Of This 3rd Floor Condo And All The Amenities Las Palmas Has To Offer.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1625 Vista Cove Rd
1625 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1393 sqft
Enjoy The Water Views,Wildlife And Mature Trees From The Screened Balcony Of This Expansive 2nd Floor Vista Cove Condominium. This 3br/2ba Unit Has Been Lovingly Cared For,By The Owners And Previous Long Term Tenants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10 ISLA DR
10 Isla Drive, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1134 sqft
Security Deposit $1,950Non Refundable Cleaning Fee $200Non Refundable Pet Fee $250

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old City
1 Unit Available
105 Marine Street #4
105 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old City
1 Unit Available
105 Marine Street #2
105 Marine Street, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
507 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lighthouse Park
1 Unit Available
26 Ponce De Leon
26 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
Anastasia Island 2br/1ba Apartment That Won't Last Long. The Apartment Has A Private Entrance Off Of Magnolia Dr. It Is Nestled In Quaint Neighborhood By The Lighthouse Park. Amazing Landscaped Backyard For Privacy And Has A Large Patio.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
31205 Harbour Vista Circle
31205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
2nd Floor 2 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Granada Floor Plan With Updated Floors Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Off The Kitchen. Master Bedroom With En-suite Bathroom & Walk In Closet.

Median Rent in St. Augustine

Last updated Mar. 2017
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in St. Augustine is $845, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,036.
Studio
$663
1 Bed
$845
2 Beds
$1,036
3+ Beds
$1,374
City GuideSt. Augustine
Founded by Spanish colonists in 1565, St. Augustine, Florida is the oldest city in what is now the United States of America. With a legacy of pirate attacks, invasions by competing empires, a huge stone fortress, and being a possession of Spain, then Britain, then Spain again, and finally the U.S., the history of St. Augustine seems more like that of a Caribbean island than a small town in Northern Florida.

The vast and complex past of St. Augustine is what has made the city a popular vacation destination for 200 years (along with its gorgeous beaches and perfect Floridian weather,) but the ancient architecture and colorful history of St. Augustine also make it an enchanting place to live. The 2010 U.S. Census reported the population as 12,975 people, though the urban area is several times larger. St. Augustine is surrounded by rivers, forests, lakes, nature preserves, islets and the Atlantic Ocean, but it's also just a 45-minute drive up I-95 from the center of Jacksonville.

Renting in St. Augustine

How to move there: The Castillo de San Marcos doesn't offer any rental housing, but who would want two million annual visitors knocking on your door anyway? With so much of the property in St. Augustine devoted to hotels and vacation villas, it can be a bit difficult to find places for rent, so start your apartment search in St. Augustine five to six weeks ahead of time. Moving furniture on a July afternoon will make you feel like you're in a sauna, but saunas are good for your health. Fortunately, St. Augustine hasn't been directly hit by a hurricane since the 1960s.

What you'll need to bring: In addition to your bathing suit and sunglasses, moving to St. Augustine requires some basic paperwork. Apartment managers usually want to see proof of income, rental history, driver's license, a credit report, and maybe a criminal background check, as well.

Neighborhoods in St. Augustine

St. Augustine may be small, but it has a number of distinct neighborhoods due to its age, rather than the generic suburban sprawl found in many modern small towns.

Old Town: This part of St. Augustine doesn't have many full time residents, but if you're committed to pretending your life is an endless vacation, you might be able to find a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment for rent amid the historic buildings of Old Town. Just watch out for errant cannonballs launched from the Castillo.

Uptown: This neighborhood is also called the San Marco Shopping District, so you know residential options are limited. But if you do find a studio apartment, you'll be living next to an old house that is now a cupcake bakery, as well as antique shops, a pizzeria, a traditional print shop, and a steak house.

Lincolnville Historic District: Rental homes in Lincolnville include some of the hundreds of Victorian era houses in the neighborhood. The district has been revitalized in recent years, with new homes and apartments added alongside the old ones. There's also a farmer's market in Eddie Vickers Park every Sunday afternoon, with Southern barbecue pulled pork, baked goods, fresh produce, jewelry and pottery. Living near Victorian homes does not mean you'll be forced to wear a top hat, but feel free to do so.

Davis Shores: This area is just across the Bridge of Lions over the Matanzas River, giving you a view of Old Town while not being trampled by tourists. Davis Shores sits at the tip of a peninsula that juts into the Matanzas and its shallow offshoot, Salt Run. Many of the homes here were built in the 1920s during a real estate boom. The boom soon busted, but Davis Shores is booming again, with restaurants, shops and new apartment complexes. Wide streets and cul-de-sacs give the neighborhood a suburban feel. Best of all, if you get lost on a foggy night, just follow the St. Augustine Lighthouse back to Davis Shores.

North City: This part of St. Augustine is above Old Town, putting you a bit closer to Jacksonville. The area was originally settled as farmland. Like the rest of the city, modern housing here is mixed with architecture from several historical eras. And if all of that history starts to make you feel ancient, just stop by the Fountain of Youth (though it seems to not have worked out for Ponce de Leon).

Life in St. Augustine

Culture

Hang out with artisans, and meet your neighbors at the monthly First Friday Art Walk, where you'll find antique books, avant garde art, and live music. Another event that's easy to mark on your calendar is the Uptown Saturday Night, held the last Saturday of each month, when stores near the Ripley's Believe it or Not Museum -- yes, St. Augustine is home to the oldest Odditorium? -- stay open until 9PM, with some providing snacks and tunes for their guests.

Sports

Stay in shape and have fun by sailing, boating, kayaking and canoeing in Anastasia State Park. For land-based activities, play ballgames at one of the many city parks or shoot a round at one of numerous golf courses.

Sun and Surf

Living in St. Augustine puts you right next to both protected coastlines and resort-style beaches. Vilano Beach, St. Augustine Beach, and the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve (try saying that three times fast) are all nearby.

Enjoy a night out

Hundreds of bars and restaurants range from pub crawl wildness to sophisticated wine tastings, and the varied cuisine includes seafood, classic American diners, vegetarian dishes, and upscale bistros.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in St. Augustine?
In St. Augustine, the median rent is $663 for a studio, $845 for a 1-bedroom, $1,036 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,374 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Augustine, check out our monthly St. Augustine Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Augustine?
Some of the colleges located in the St. Augustine area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Edward Waters College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Jacksonville University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to St. Augustine?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Augustine from include Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, and Ormond Beach.

