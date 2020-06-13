100 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine, FL

Neighborhoods in St. Augustine

St. Augustine may be small, but it has a number of distinct neighborhoods due to its age, rather than the generic suburban sprawl found in many modern small towns.

Old Town: This part of St. Augustine doesn't have many full time residents, but if you're committed to pretending your life is an endless vacation, you might be able to find a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment for rent amid the historic buildings of Old Town. Just watch out for errant cannonballs launched from the Castillo.

Uptown: This neighborhood is also called the San Marco Shopping District, so you know residential options are limited. But if you do find a studio apartment, you'll be living next to an old house that is now a cupcake bakery, as well as antique shops, a pizzeria, a traditional print shop, and a steak house.

Lincolnville Historic District: Rental homes in Lincolnville include some of the hundreds of Victorian era houses in the neighborhood. The district has been revitalized in recent years, with new homes and apartments added alongside the old ones. There's also a farmer's market in Eddie Vickers Park every Sunday afternoon, with Southern barbecue pulled pork, baked goods, fresh produce, jewelry and pottery. Living near Victorian homes does not mean you'll be forced to wear a top hat, but feel free to do so.

Davis Shores: This area is just across the Bridge of Lions over the Matanzas River, giving you a view of Old Town while not being trampled by tourists. Davis Shores sits at the tip of a peninsula that juts into the Matanzas and its shallow offshoot, Salt Run. Many of the homes here were built in the 1920s during a real estate boom. The boom soon busted, but Davis Shores is booming again, with restaurants, shops and new apartment complexes. Wide streets and cul-de-sacs give the neighborhood a suburban feel. Best of all, if you get lost on a foggy night, just follow the St. Augustine Lighthouse back to Davis Shores.

North City: This part of St. Augustine is above Old Town, putting you a bit closer to Jacksonville. The area was originally settled as farmland. Like the rest of the city, modern housing here is mixed with architecture from several historical eras. And if all of that history starts to make you feel ancient, just stop by the Fountain of Youth (though it seems to not have worked out for Ponce de Leon).