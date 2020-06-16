Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1638 AVOCA PL
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:40 PM
1638 AVOCA PL
1638 Avoca Place
·
Location
1638 Avoca Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with hardwood floors. It has a separate dining room, sunroom, and large back deck. Walk to the Shops of beautiful San Marco.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1638 AVOCA PL have any available units?
1638 AVOCA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1638 AVOCA PL currently offering any rent specials?
1638 AVOCA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 AVOCA PL pet-friendly?
No, 1638 AVOCA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1638 AVOCA PL offer parking?
No, 1638 AVOCA PL does not offer parking.
Does 1638 AVOCA PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 AVOCA PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 AVOCA PL have a pool?
No, 1638 AVOCA PL does not have a pool.
Does 1638 AVOCA PL have accessible units?
No, 1638 AVOCA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 AVOCA PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 AVOCA PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1638 AVOCA PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1638 AVOCA PL does not have units with air conditioning.
