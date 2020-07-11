800 SW 18TH CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

Perfect sized 3BR / 2BA house in Croissant Park w/ Carport, Nice Corner DOUBLE Lot, Great yard and patio for entertaining, Brand New Kitchen, HUGE master suite with upgraded bathrooms. Tons of room for storage. Perfect neighborhood just south of downtown Fort Lauderdale. This location makes it very easy to get to 95, 595, Turnpike, and Downtown / Las Olas. This is a hot rental area and cheapest 3/2 in the area. Landscaping is included in the rent amount. Pet Friendly - Fast Approval Process