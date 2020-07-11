All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 800 SW 18TH CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
800 SW 18TH CT
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:04 PM

800 SW 18TH CT

800 Southwest 18th Court · (954) 900-2120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

800 Southwest 18th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Croissant Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Perfect sized 3BR / 2BA house in Croissant Park w/ Carport, Nice Corner DOUBLE Lot, Great yard and patio for entertaining, Brand New Kitchen, HUGE master suite with upgraded bathrooms. Tons of room for storage. Perfect neighborhood just south of downtown Fort Lauderdale. This location makes it very easy to get to 95, 595, Turnpike, and Downtown / Las Olas. This is a hot rental area and cheapest 3/2 in the area. Landscaping is included in the rent amount. Pet Friendly - Fast Approval Process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 SW 18TH CT have any available units?
800 SW 18TH CT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 SW 18TH CT have?
Some of 800 SW 18TH CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 SW 18TH CT currently offering any rent specials?
800 SW 18TH CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 SW 18TH CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 SW 18TH CT is pet friendly.
Does 800 SW 18TH CT offer parking?
Yes, 800 SW 18TH CT offers parking.
Does 800 SW 18TH CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 SW 18TH CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 SW 18TH CT have a pool?
No, 800 SW 18TH CT does not have a pool.
Does 800 SW 18TH CT have accessible units?
No, 800 SW 18TH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 800 SW 18TH CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 SW 18TH CT has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 800 SW 18TH CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity