BLU on Marina Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bike storage business center hot tub internet cafe

Imagine yourself living in modern luxury, in the perfect location. welcome to BLU, where your true color can shine! To help, we've put the best of south Florida and Fort Lauderdale at your fingertips. Dine in cool cafes and eateries, shop up a storm at beachside boutiques or enjoy leisurely strolls along the each. Whatever it is you do, be you! Find refuge in our magnificent and thoughtfully laid out spaces. Featuring one- and two-bedroom homes or if a loft-style floor plan with dedicated garage space is more your style, we have you covered! Inside your home you'll enjoy contemporary luxury and uncompromising quality impressing the most selective resident. Our full list of resort-style amenities is sure to please, too! Sunbathe by our sparkling pool with cabanas and wet bar or host blissful barbecue's in our stunning overed summer kitchen. Enjoy those cool ocean breezes while making lasting memories with friends and family.