All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like BLU on Marina Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
BLU on Marina Boulevard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:47 PM

BLU on Marina Boulevard

1401 Marina Mile Boulevard · (954) 371-2765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
River Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
River Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-302 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 5-204 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 7-106 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 849 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-302 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 3-102 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 4-301 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BLU on Marina Boulevard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
hot tub
internet cafe
Imagine yourself living in modern luxury, in the perfect location. welcome to BLU, where your true color can shine! To help, we've put the best of south Florida and Fort Lauderdale at your fingertips. Dine in cool cafes and eateries, shop up a storm at beachside boutiques or enjoy leisurely strolls along the each. Whatever it is you do, be you! Find refuge in our magnificent and thoughtfully laid out spaces. Featuring one- and two-bedroom homes or if a loft-style floor plan with dedicated garage space is more your style, we have you covered! Inside your home you'll enjoy contemporary luxury and uncompromising quality impressing the most selective resident. Our full list of resort-style amenities is sure to please, too! Sunbathe by our sparkling pool with cabanas and wet bar or host blissful barbecue's in our stunning overed summer kitchen. Enjoy those cool ocean breezes while making lasting memories with friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: Sure Bond: $89
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BLU on Marina Boulevard have any available units?
BLU on Marina Boulevard has 20 units available starting at $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does BLU on Marina Boulevard have?
Some of BLU on Marina Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BLU on Marina Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
BLU on Marina Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BLU on Marina Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, BLU on Marina Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does BLU on Marina Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, BLU on Marina Boulevard offers parking.
Does BLU on Marina Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, BLU on Marina Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does BLU on Marina Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, BLU on Marina Boulevard has a pool.
Does BLU on Marina Boulevard have accessible units?
No, BLU on Marina Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does BLU on Marina Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, BLU on Marina Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for BLU on Marina Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Vu New River
510 SE 5th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gym
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity