301 SW 17th Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Charming Three bedroom, One bath Single Family Home! - Charming, classy & modern three bedroom, one bath Single Family Home featuring Hardwood and new tile floors, NEW central A/C, and granite countertops and backsplash. Clean and modern kitchen leads into beautiful hardwood floors into the living & bedrooms. Classic glass french doors inside home, including lovely modern bathroom with bath/ shower. Elegant fireplace makes home cozy & complete. Lower level bonus room can be used as a third bedroom, or family room!

Corner lot w/ a large fenced- in yard and shed wired for electric. Off-street parking available for 4 cars. Pets welcome w/ non-refundable pet fee. Nice washer/dryer in unit.

This clean & classic home is located five minutes from US-1, a short bike ride to beach, downtown, airport, groceries, Las Olas, dog park, etc.

Tenant pays for electric, water, phone, cable/internet.

Located Across the street from the best sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale - "My Market"

is across the street, including Croissant Park Elementary, a huge park/field, and a great public pool.

This property is also in walking distance to: Tap 42, Bar Rita, Stephen Julian Salon, an amazing florist, and the natural pet store called "Auggie's".

Friendly neighbors in a social, yet safe area, with lots of community involvement & activities!

NO HOA

Conveniently located for shopping, dining, beach & golf!

$65 application fee per person over 18.

Move-in Requirements: Good Credit, Rental History, Background Check, Income Verification.



No Cats Allowed



