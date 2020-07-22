All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 301 SW 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
301 SW 17th Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

301 SW 17th Street

301 Southwest 17th Street · (954) 361-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

301 Southwest 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Croissant Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 SW 17th Street · Avail. now

$2,275

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Charming Three bedroom, One bath Single Family Home! - Charming, classy & modern three bedroom, one bath Single Family Home featuring Hardwood and new tile floors, NEW central A/C, and granite countertops and backsplash. Clean and modern kitchen leads into beautiful hardwood floors into the living & bedrooms. Classic glass french doors inside home, including lovely modern bathroom with bath/ shower. Elegant fireplace makes home cozy & complete. Lower level bonus room can be used as a third bedroom, or family room!
Corner lot w/ a large fenced- in yard and shed wired for electric. Off-street parking available for 4 cars. Pets welcome w/ non-refundable pet fee. Nice washer/dryer in unit.
This clean & classic home is located five minutes from US-1, a short bike ride to beach, downtown, airport, groceries, Las Olas, dog park, etc.
Tenant pays for electric, water, phone, cable/internet.
Located Across the street from the best sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale - "My Market"
is across the street, including Croissant Park Elementary, a huge park/field, and a great public pool.
This property is also in walking distance to: Tap 42, Bar Rita, Stephen Julian Salon, an amazing florist, and the natural pet store called "Auggie's".
Friendly neighbors in a social, yet safe area, with lots of community involvement & activities!
NO HOA
Conveniently located for shopping, dining, beach & golf!
Call Today 954-361-8900
https://keyrenterfortlauderdale.com/
$65 application fee per person over 18.
Move-in Requirements: Good Credit, Rental History, Background Check, Income Verification.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5355195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 SW 17th Street have any available units?
301 SW 17th Street has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 SW 17th Street have?
Some of 301 SW 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 SW 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 SW 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 SW 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 SW 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 SW 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 SW 17th Street offers parking.
Does 301 SW 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 SW 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 SW 17th Street have a pool?
Yes, 301 SW 17th Street has a pool.
Does 301 SW 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 SW 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 SW 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 SW 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 301 SW 17th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity