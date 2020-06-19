All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2860 NE 55th Pl
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

2860 NE 55th Pl

2860 Northeast 55th Place · (954) 946-6250
Location

2860 Northeast 55th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Landings

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1955 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is located on a low traffic Cul-de-Sac and features 85' of waterfront overlooking the Dolphin Cove. Bright open floor plan offers views through numerous sliding glass doors of its sparkling heated salt water free-form pool, multiple raised wood decks, waterway, propane bbq grill for guests use, and professional landscaped gardens. Additional features include wood and marble flooring, eat-in kitchen, pantry, updated baths, oversized closets, cove ceiling, skylight, impact windows, outside lighting, one-car garage (Jet-ski for owners use only) , tile patio, circular driveway, and washer/dryer. Available Aug 10th - Oct 30th and Nov 10th - Jan 30th - Seasonal rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 NE 55th Pl have any available units?
2860 NE 55th Pl has a unit available for $6,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 NE 55th Pl have?
Some of 2860 NE 55th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 NE 55th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2860 NE 55th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 NE 55th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2860 NE 55th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2860 NE 55th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2860 NE 55th Pl does offer parking.
Does 2860 NE 55th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2860 NE 55th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 NE 55th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2860 NE 55th Pl has a pool.
Does 2860 NE 55th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2860 NE 55th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 NE 55th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2860 NE 55th Pl has units with dishwashers.
