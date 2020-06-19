2860 NE 55th Pl

Amenities

This beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is located on a low traffic Cul-de-Sac and features 85' of waterfront overlooking the Dolphin Cove. Bright open floor plan offers views through numerous sliding glass doors of its sparkling heated salt water free-form pool, multiple raised wood decks, waterway, propane bbq grill for guests use, and professional landscaped gardens. Additional features include wood and marble flooring, eat-in kitchen, pantry, updated baths, oversized closets, cove ceiling, skylight, impact windows, outside lighting, one-car garage (Jet-ski for owners use only) , tile patio, circular driveway, and washer/dryer. Available Aug 10th - Oct 30th and Nov 10th - Jan 30th - Seasonal rental