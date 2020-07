Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access yoga cats allowed accessible garage parking business center conference room game room

Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Ideally located within one block of FAT Village, Fort Lauderdale's arts and entertainment enclave, The Six13 serves as home to the city's creative thought-leaders. Complete with contemporary apartment finishes, upscale amenities, and art-driven interior design, our Fort Lauderdale apartments for rent embrace the imaginative roots of the area's most artistic neighborhood.