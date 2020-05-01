All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:53 AM

1208 N Victoria Park Rd

1208 North Victoria Park Road · (954) 525-2200
Location

1208 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Lake Ridge

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & inviting townhome in lovely 6-unit gated complex in Lake Ridge. Fantastic finishes include marble floors downstairs + gorgeous bamboo wood floors in master bedroom & stairs, kitchen w/ granite counters, S/S appliances & Shaker-style cabinets. Master bathroom w/ French pattern chiseled stone. High ceilings, arched windows, wood blinds, crown molding, recessed lighting. Walk-in closet w/ built-ins. Private balconies for each bedroom. Your own fenced yard. 2-car garage. Great location, close to beach, downtown, Las Olas, shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 N Victoria Park Rd have any available units?
1208 N Victoria Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 N Victoria Park Rd have?
Some of 1208 N Victoria Park Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 N Victoria Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1208 N Victoria Park Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 N Victoria Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1208 N Victoria Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1208 N Victoria Park Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1208 N Victoria Park Rd does offer parking.
Does 1208 N Victoria Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 N Victoria Park Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 N Victoria Park Rd have a pool?
No, 1208 N Victoria Park Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1208 N Victoria Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 1208 N Victoria Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 N Victoria Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 N Victoria Park Rd has units with dishwashers.
