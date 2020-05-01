1208 N Victoria Park Rd

Amenities
Beautiful & inviting townhome in lovely 6-unit gated complex in Lake Ridge. Fantastic finishes include marble floors downstairs + gorgeous bamboo wood floors in master bedroom & stairs, kitchen w/ granite counters, S/S appliances & Shaker-style cabinets. Master bathroom w/ French pattern chiseled stone. High ceilings, arched windows, wood blinds, crown molding, recessed lighting. Walk-in closet w/ built-ins. Private balconies for each bedroom. Your own fenced yard. 2-car garage. Great location, close to beach, downtown, Las Olas, shopping & dining.