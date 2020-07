Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit gym parking pool hot tub internet access package receiving sauna valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet cafe pool table

ICON LAS OLAS is luxury, liberated from the commitments of ownership, and surrounded by breathtaking views. With signature fine dining and a riverfront cafe. Daily indulgences abound, from the lavish fitness center and spa to the wine salon, sky terrace, two rooftop pools, morning news cafe, and so much more. Step out onto vibrant Las Olas for nightlife, fine dining and world-class retail, all less than a mile from the beach.