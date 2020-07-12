/
/
/
lake ridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:59 PM
160 Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
23 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1209 N Victoria Park Rd
1209 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
850 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom apartment in Lake Ridge with modern finishes, tons of closets/storage, central air conditioning and all new appliances, including dishwasher. Laundry room with newer washer/dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1015 NE 8th Ave
1015 Northeast 8th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
726 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE PRIME DOWNTOWN LOCATION! Private entrance single family 1 bedroom home w/ full kitchen and additional closed in Florida room den. Stunning outdoor area perfect for entertaining and relaxation.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1039 NE 17th Ave
1039 Northeast 17th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1352 sqft
Cute 2/1/1 Single Family located on NE 17th Avenue just North of Sunrise Blvd. Perfect location within walking distance of restaurants, Publix, and Holiday Park.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1025 NE 18th Ave
1025 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished brand new studio apartment in an exclusive community with an awesome location. Very bright and spacious. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Water and cable are included. 5 minutes from Ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1020 NE 16th Ter
1020 Northeast 16th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Location Location, comfortable 1 Bed / 1 bath, furnished , monthly rent includes water , close to Galleria mall, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants and more./showing request with 24 hours prior./ for offers please brokers remarks
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1011 NE 8 Ave
1011 Northeast 8th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 1/1 in Lake Ridge! Tile Floors, updated kitchen and granite counter tops. Conveniently located within minutes to Downtown, The Beach, Shopping, The Galleria Mall, Restaurants and I95. Pets allowed. Possible restrictions.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1645 NE 12th St
1645 Northeast 12th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
675 sqft
Fantastic apartment located in one of the best parts of Fort Lauderdale!!! WATER AND ELECTRICITY ARE INCLUDE IN THE RENT.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1120 N Victoria Park Road
1120 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Lake Ridge, Fort Lauderdale. Professionally managed. Tile flooring throughout, hardwood cabinetry, newer appliances, and granite counter tops in kitchen. Central AC. Large closets in the bedroom and hallway.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 E Sunrise Blvd
1301 Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
3 Bedrooms - Between City and Sea! - Property Id: 302911 3 Bedrooms - Between City and Sea! The hub for home, work and play with oversized floor plans! Rent: $2,535 Square Feet: 1,428 Deposit: $250 Bedrooms: 3 Bed Bathrooms: 2 Bath Parking:
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1503 NE 12TH ST
1503 NE 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
680 sqft
ALL UTILITIES ARE INLCUDED WITH THIS PRICE!..You’ll love this beautifully furnished 1-bedroom 1 bathroom apt in the heart of Ft.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1108 NE 16th Terrace
1108 Northeast 16th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available immediately. 2bd/1ba fully furnished apartment in ideal location. Close to everything! property was airbnb and now seeking tenants for 6 mo lease (with some flexibility). all utilities included
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1100 NE 11th Ave #4
1100 Northeast 11th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL SHOWING VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ** Newly renovated stunning apartment in Lake Ridge. Completely remodeled with New Custom kitchen with QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, floor, standing shower, bathroom, and much more...
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1033 NE 17th Way
1033 Northeast 17th Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1940 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1033 NE 17th Way in Fort Lauderdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1045 NE 18th Ave
1045 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,599
1 Bedroom
Ask
Amazing brand new studio fully furnished in a Boutique Style Building with pool in East Fort Lauderdale. Modern Style. Bright and spacious. Walking distance to Galleria Mall, Restaurants, supermarkets, banks and gas stations.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1129 NE 17th Ave
1129 Northeast 17th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Beautiful and remodeled 1bed- 1 bath with a huge backyard that provides privacy to the tenant to relax or make a bbq with friends. Centrally located minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale, Las Olas and the beach.!!
1 of 7
Last updated April 29 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1116 NE 16th Ter
1116 Northeast 16th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Completely renovated, cold central air conditioning, cozy living space, and GREAT location. Laundry on premises. WATER IS INCLUDED.!! Pets under 25lbs. TENANT MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT, NO EVICTIONS.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1140 NE 13th Ave
1140 Northeast 13th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Classic, east-side single family home in Lake Ridge. Tile floors thru-out, upgraded kitchen w/ newer cabinets & granite counters. Gas stove & gas hot-water heater. Gas included in rent! Central A/C. Covered parking plus guest parking. Washer & dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1100 NE 9th Ave
1100 Northeast 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
Cute first floor unit with amazing central location close close to beach, between Wilton Manors and downtown Fort Lauderdale. Stainless Steel appliances, Tile flooring throughout. Security gated building with key access.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1015 NE 17th Ave
1015 Northeast 17th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
A Beautiful bright and just renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment on the first floor in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. fresh paint nice kitchen. Gated community, Private Parking, Laundry Facility onsite, BBQ area.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Ridge
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,796
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
35 Units Available
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,595
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,823
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1476 sqft
This community features a game room, gym, clubhouse and concierge. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Just a short drive from Holiday Park.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLOakland Park, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLTamarac, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL