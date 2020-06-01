1020 NE 16th Ter

Location Location, comfortable 1 Bed / 1 bath, furnished , monthly rent includes water , close to Galleria mall, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants and more./showing request with 24 hours prior./ for offers please brokers remarks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.