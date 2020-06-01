All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1020 NE 16th Ter

1020 Northeast 16th Terrace · (786) 709-8882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 Northeast 16th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Lake Ridge

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Location Location, comfortable 1 Bed / 1 bath, furnished , monthly rent includes water , close to Galleria mall, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants and more./showing request with 24 hours prior./ for offers please brokers remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 NE 16th Ter have any available units?
1020 NE 16th Ter has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 1020 NE 16th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1020 NE 16th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 NE 16th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1020 NE 16th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1020 NE 16th Ter offer parking?
No, 1020 NE 16th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1020 NE 16th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 NE 16th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 NE 16th Ter have a pool?
No, 1020 NE 16th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1020 NE 16th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1020 NE 16th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 NE 16th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 NE 16th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 NE 16th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 NE 16th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
