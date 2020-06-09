All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 1 Las Olas Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1 Las Olas Circle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

1 Las Olas Circle

1 Las Olas Circle · (917) 553-5805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1 Las Olas Circle, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Stunning views of the Intracoastal Waterways, city skyline and beautiful sunsets from this 9th floor nicely renovated 1200 sf 2 bedrooms/2 baths condo.
Location, Location, Location...conveniently located right across from the beach, minutes away from the downtown business/entertainment district and a short drive to Ft Lauderdale International airport.
One of the few boat docking facilities situated on Las Olas, beach and Intracoastal areas with no fixed bridges. Dockage as available.
The Venetian is a very desirable "Resort style" building with Tiki Bar, Spa, Pool, Gardens, Library w/ free WiFi, 24hr Security, ping-pong, billiard and a large fully equipped fitness center. Internet and basic cable are included in the rental price. Use "ShowingTime" or call listing agent for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Las Olas Circle have any available units?
1 Las Olas Circle has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Las Olas Circle have?
Some of 1 Las Olas Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Las Olas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1 Las Olas Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Las Olas Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1 Las Olas Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1 Las Olas Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1 Las Olas Circle offers parking.
Does 1 Las Olas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Las Olas Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Las Olas Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1 Las Olas Circle has a pool.
Does 1 Las Olas Circle have accessible units?
No, 1 Las Olas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Las Olas Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Las Olas Circle has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1 Las Olas Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity