1 Las Olas Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table hot tub internet access new construction

Stunning views of the Intracoastal Waterways, city skyline and beautiful sunsets from this 9th floor nicely renovated 1200 sf 2 bedrooms/2 baths condo.

Location, Location, Location...conveniently located right across from the beach, minutes away from the downtown business/entertainment district and a short drive to Ft Lauderdale International airport.

One of the few boat docking facilities situated on Las Olas, beach and Intracoastal areas with no fixed bridges. Dockage as available.

The Venetian is a very desirable "Resort style" building with Tiki Bar, Spa, Pool, Gardens, Library w/ free WiFi, 24hr Security, ping-pong, billiard and a large fully equipped fitness center. Internet and basic cable are included in the rental price. Use "ShowingTime" or call listing agent for showings.