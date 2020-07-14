Pearl at Flagler Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors extra storage Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage lobby package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park media room smoke-free community

Pearl Flagler Village is located at 400 NE 3rd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL and is managed by The Morgan Group, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Pearl Flagler Village offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 575 to 1694 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Bike Racks, Business Center, Clubhouse, Efficient Appliances and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 33301 ZIP code.