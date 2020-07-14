All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:13 AM

Pearl at Flagler Village

400 Northeast 3rd Avenue · (954) 945-9791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pearl at Flagler Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
extra storage
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
media room
smoke-free community
Pearl Flagler Village is located at 400 NE 3rd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL and is managed by The Morgan Group, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Pearl Flagler Village offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 575 to 1694 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Bike Racks, Business Center, Clubhouse, Efficient Appliances and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 33301 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pearl at Flagler Village have any available units?
Pearl at Flagler Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Pearl at Flagler Village have?
Some of Pearl at Flagler Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pearl at Flagler Village currently offering any rent specials?
Pearl at Flagler Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pearl at Flagler Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Pearl at Flagler Village is pet friendly.
Does Pearl at Flagler Village offer parking?
No, Pearl at Flagler Village does not offer parking.
Does Pearl at Flagler Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pearl at Flagler Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pearl at Flagler Village have a pool?
Yes, Pearl at Flagler Village has a pool.
Does Pearl at Flagler Village have accessible units?
No, Pearl at Flagler Village does not have accessible units.
Does Pearl at Flagler Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Pearl at Flagler Village does not have units with dishwashers.
