All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 2220 East Pineridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
2220 East Pineridge Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:43 PM

2220 East Pineridge Court

2220 East Pineridge Court · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2220 East Pineridge Court, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Seacrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 East Pineridge Court have any available units?
2220 East Pineridge Court has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
Is 2220 East Pineridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2220 East Pineridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 East Pineridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 East Pineridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 2220 East Pineridge Court offer parking?
No, 2220 East Pineridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 2220 East Pineridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 East Pineridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 East Pineridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 2220 East Pineridge Court has a pool.
Does 2220 East Pineridge Court have accessible units?
No, 2220 East Pineridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 East Pineridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 East Pineridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 East Pineridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 East Pineridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2220 East Pineridge Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln
Delray Beach, FL 33446
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms
Delray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Delray Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity