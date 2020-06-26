All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:29 PM

Citation Club

4801 S Citation Dr · (561) 203-4103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month free! Plus, 1/2 off your administrative fee! Limited time specials so call for a personalized virtual tour today!
Location

4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-203 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Unit 31-202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Unit 13-204 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

See 24+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 03-206 · Avail. Sep 17

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Unit 11-101 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Unit 04-206 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,230

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citation Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
playground
trash valet
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In Delray Beach, Citation Club, surrounded by lush tropical greenery and majestic lake views features sophisticated interiors in a great location. Enjoy a heated relaxing resort-style pool, 24/7 premier fitness club and screened in private patios. Citation Club is ideally located within minutes of Boca Raton Town Center Mall, Delray Marketplace, I-95, the Florida Turnpike, Florida Atlantic University and Lynn University. Just minutes from your front door, Downtown Delray Beach offers eclectic shops, oceanfront dining and one of Florida's most beautiful beaches. Live the experience that is Citation Club and fulfill your expectations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per person
Deposit: $500 - 1 month's rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 (redecoration fee)
Additional: renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Exotic pets
Dogs
restrictions: breed restriction: the following breeds are not allowed, Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers Rottweilers Doberman Pinschers Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes Wolf Hybrids
Parking Details: Other: $25/month. Garages available for $125 per month and additional reserved parking spaces available for $15 per month or two spaces for $25 per month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy. Surface lot. Garages available for $125 per month and additional reserved parking spaces available for $15 per month or two spaces for $25 per month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: patio storage: included with all leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citation Club have any available units?
Citation Club has 31 units available starting at $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Citation Club have?
Some of Citation Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citation Club currently offering any rent specials?
Citation Club is offering the following rent specials: One month free! Plus, 1/2 off your administrative fee! Limited time specials so call for a personalized virtual tour today!
Is Citation Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Citation Club is pet friendly.
Does Citation Club offer parking?
Yes, Citation Club offers parking.
Does Citation Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Citation Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Citation Club have a pool?
Yes, Citation Club has a pool.
Does Citation Club have accessible units?
No, Citation Club does not have accessible units.
Does Citation Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Citation Club has units with dishwashers.
