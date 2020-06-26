Citation Club

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per person
Deposit: $500 - 1 month's rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 (redecoration fee)
Additional: renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Exotic pets
Dogs
restrictions: breed restriction: the following breeds are not allowed, Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers Rottweilers Doberman Pinschers Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes Wolf Hybrids
Parking Details: Other: $25/month. Garages available for $125 per month and additional reserved parking spaces available for $15 per month or two spaces for $25 per month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy. Surface lot. Garages available for $125 per month and additional reserved parking spaces available for $15 per month or two spaces for $25 per month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: patio storage: included with all leases