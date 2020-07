Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill bike storage volleyball court parking cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal trash valet

At The Atlantic at East Delray offers so many features and amenities to benefit you so that everything’s right in our community. From the vaulted ceilings to our wonderful lake views, our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes come with many great features, and our amenities include everything from a 24-hour fitness center to swimming pool and with gas grill. Check out all our features.The Atlantic at East Delray has a variety of floor plans to fit every resident’s wants and needs. With our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments available for rent, our spaces range from 833 square feet to 1,361 square feet with spacious covered patios and storage in select apartment homes. Explore all your options and more here to start your journey for easy and convenient living in Florida’s Delray Beach.