Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

One of a kind first floor two bedroom two bathroom with huge private garden. Kitchen features brand new quartz counter tops and pantry. Entire unit freshly painted. Laminate flooring through out. Walk-in Master bedroom closet. Screened in lania that over looks an incredibly large private fenced in yard/garden area for you to enjoy the best of South Florida Sunshine. Boca Linda offers community pool, clubhouse and perfect central Boca location close to 95, FAU, hospital, & shopping.