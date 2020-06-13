Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL

Finding an apartment in Boca Raton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.
10 Units Available
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1610 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,301
2078 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
30 Units Available
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,646
1407 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with chic designer finishes and spacious living rooms. Residents can enjoy a multi-use trail, car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi in common areas. Close to Pondhawk Natural Area. Near I-95.
35 Units Available
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1482 sqft
Apartment building in an extremely walkable neighborhood. Building provides pool, sauna, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Units feature granite counters, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
18 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
12 Units Available
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1160 sqft
Apartment complex is in a highly walkable neighborhood and features a pool and BBQ/grill area. Units feature granite counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
23 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
26 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1617 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,794
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
11 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1662 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
11 Units Available
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1647 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,680
1824 sqft
WAIVED ADMIN & APP FEES WITH REDUCED DEPOSIT.
15 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.
24 Units Available
ARIUM Boca Raton
6925 Town Harbour Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1244 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury units include features like laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes car wash area, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
5 Units Available
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,268
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1050 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Smoke-free apartments have air conditioning. The complex has a swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transit and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.
5 Units Available
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.
23 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,503
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
16 Units Available
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A boutique waterfront apartment community redefining the live, work, play lifestyle. Welcome to TGM Oceana in Boca Raton, the only apartment community spanning Boca Raton's barrier island
8 Units Available
Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1360 sqft
Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, parking on premises, tennis court, and swimming pool. Apartments have stainless steel fixtures, dishwasher, ice maker, and washer/dryer in-home. Located just off Palmetto Park Road.
32 Units Available
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,489
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1142 sqft
Located along Federal Highway and a short walk from W Palmetto Park Road. Luxury apartments with carpet, a bathtub and a full complement of designer kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a clubhouse and gym.
16 Units Available
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community offers contemporary features, including chef-inspired kitchens, spacious open floor plans, and fantastic views. On-site fitness center, pool with deck, grilling area, and lighted tennis court.
11 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1498 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1743 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
38 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
33 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
22 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,887
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1366 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Boca Raton, FL

Finding an apartment in Boca Raton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

