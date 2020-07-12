/
broken sound
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM
678 Apartments for rent in Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL
19 Units Available
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,524
1404 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, 24-hour gym, security, pool, sports courts and more. Adjacent to Broken Sound golf course, near Boca Raton beaches and amenities.
27 Units Available
Mizner Court
6503 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1321 sqft
Resort-like community with redesigned kitchens, granite countertops and European cabinetry. On-site amenities include a tennis court, 24-hour gym, a beautiful pool and a coffee bar. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 Unit Available
2434 NW 59th Street
2434 Northwest 59th Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2038 sqft
Beautiful views of the golf course. Floor to ceiling windows let in spectacular light. Fabulous split bedroom floor plan meticulously kept home lends itself to the best Florida lifestyle. Walking distance to the clubhouse and community pool.
1 Unit Available
2479 NW 66th Drive
2479 Northwest 66th Drive, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1775 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom plus den home with an open floor plan which offers a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass backsplash, and granite counter tops. Enjoy the serene lake view from the covered patio and sitting area.
1 Unit Available
2548 Coco Plum Boulevard
2548 Coco Plum Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1957 sqft
Enjoy this fabulous updated unit on the first floor with an amazing golf course view.This contemporary condo is in the award winning Country Club at Broken Sound.
1 Unit Available
2411 NW 59th Street
2411 Northwest 59th Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2539 sqft
Incredible opportunity for an annual rental in this beautifully renovated 2nd floor condo w/elevator in Broken Sound Country Club. Comprised of 4 generously sized bedrooms (3 are en-suite), and 3.
1 Unit Available
2441 NW 59th Street
2441 Northwest 59th Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2539 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available annual at $4200/month or seasonal at $8500/month, minimum 5 months.Very spacious 3 bedroom plus huge TV den/ 4th bedroom. 3 1/2 baths. Eat in Kitchen - renovated 5 years ago. Large living room, separate dining room.
1 Unit Available
5894 NW 25th Court
5894 Northwest 25th Court, Boca Raton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
4611 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GOLF MEMBERSHIP! Amazing 5 bedroom, 6 bath home in the award winning Country Club at Broken Sound. This lushly landscaped courtyard home has two private guest houses, large pool, spa, and an outdoor kitchen /barbecue area.
1 Unit Available
2511 NW 52nd Street
2511 Northwest 52nd Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1783 sqft
Best view in Broken Sound! Located on a cul-de-sac in the village of Laurel Pointe in the award-winning subdivision of Broken Sound, this lakefront property offers stunning long lake views from the privacy of your lushly landscaped backyard.
1 Unit Available
5152 NW 26th Circle
5152 Northwest 26th Circle, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1915 sqft
Golf membership available. Great seasonal rental in the premier Country Club at Broken Sound. Master bedroom is down plus the added bonus of a home office/den. Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Membership included.
1 Unit Available
6693 NW 25th Terrace
6693 Northwest 25th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1755 sqft
Move in Condition! This renovated home has it all...Marble floors,, granite counters, newer Appliances and the use of Broken Sound Country Clubs Tennis courts, Gym, Exercise Classes, Restaurants and Resort pool.
1 Unit Available
2115 NW 53rd Street
2115 Northwest 53rd Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1629 sqft
This beautiful, professionally decorated two bedroom plus den.has a Golf Membership to the new course, and it is across the street from the community pool. Enjoy the Golf Course View Every day in the home.
1 Unit Available
6606 NW 23rd Terrace
6606 Northwest 23rd Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1950 sqft
SIMPLY FABULOUS 2 BR+DEN HOME WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LARGE WINDOWS THROUGH OUT. RECENTLY UPGRADED WITH ALL NEW FURNISHINGS,LIGHTING, ARTWORK AND ...
1 Unit Available
2424 NW 59th Street
2424 Northwest 59th Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1957 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2424 NW 59th Street in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
6684 NW 25th Avenue
6684 Northwest 25th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1755 sqft
GOLF MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE. Beautiful, immaculate, furnished home! Quiet interior lot, spacious floor plan w/high vaulted ceilings. NEW KITCHEN, & BATHS! Great rental. Enjoy the country club lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
2221 NW 62nd Drive
2221 Northwest 62nd Drive, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1626 sqft
Spacious, contemporary and bright home with its own private pool. Home boasts high ceilings, updated kitchen, bamboo floors, private lake view, very quiet street. Live the Florida lifestyle and enjoy a piece of paradise. 3rd bedroom is used as Den.
Results within 1 mile of Broken Sound
28 Units Available
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,870
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1407 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with chic designer finishes and spacious living rooms. Residents can enjoy a multi-use trail, car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi in common areas. Close to Pondhawk Natural Area. Near I-95.
13 Units Available
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1459 sqft
Modern homes with private entries, quartz countertops, and soundproof construction in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to an outdoor pool and bike storage, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from I-95.
1 Unit Available
1449 NW 48th Drive
1449 Northwest 48th Drive, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1839 sqft
Beautiful Mango Model contemporary style Unit in a Gated community located in one of the best spots of Boca Raton. 3 bed, 2.1 bath & 2 car garage. Open floor plan, open kitchen with island and S/S appliances. Impact Windows.
1 Unit Available
4020 NW 24th Terrace
4020 Northwest 24th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3043 sqft
This an absolutely beautiful 5 bedroom home in one of the best locations in Boca Raton! The home features top of the line appliances and equipment such as two central AC units, a wine refrigerator, hurricane impact windows and much more! Located in
1 Unit Available
5013 NW 24th Circle
5013 Northwest 24th Circle, Boca Raton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3898 sqft
Fantastic three way split floor plan, impact glass, new roof, new kitchen and over sized pool. Private lakefront lot, four bedrooms plus office that is easily converted to fifth bedroom all on one level.
1 Unit Available
1501 NW 49th Ln
1501 Northwest 49th Lane, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1839 sqft
Corner Town house, Three bedrooms and open media room, two and a half bathrooms, two cars garage. Close to A rated school. Close to walking trails, Spanish River library. Large community heated pool and spa. Immediate occupancy. Gated Community
1 Unit Available
1750 NW 42nd Drive
1750 NW 42nd Dr, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,300
2877 sqft
Ultraluxe Moderne town-home the best location in South Florida with Pool-Views from each floor. 24'' High Gloss Porcelain floods 2877ft^2 under AC & Solid Himalayan Limestone steps adorn the stairs.
1 Unit Available
6333 Graycliff
6333 Graycliff Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
2238 sqft
This pristine condo is designer decorated and ready to be enjoyed. Offering a brand new never used modern master bathroom, two spacious walk-in closets, a king-sized bed, and a 65'' flat screen tv (dresser to come) in the master retreat.
