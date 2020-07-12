/
465 Apartments for rent in Villa Rica, Boca Raton, FL
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
A stylish, upscale community with two pools, on-site laundry facilities, lots of parking, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern kitchens, a washer and dryer connection, and wood flooring.
4500 N Dixie Highway
4500 North Dixie Highway, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1900 sqft
LOOKING FOR A GREAT HOME ,WITH A HEATED POOL & SPA WITH LARGE FENCED BACK YARD, LAWN AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. THIS 3/2 HOME WITH 2 DENS, HAS BEEN ALL REDONE WITH THE BEST OF EVERY THING.
3939 NE 5th Avenue
3939 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous Location!!! Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and the beach! Fully renovated unit!
541 NE 47th Street
541 Northeast 47th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1347 sqft
Fabulous remodeled 2 story town home with 2 car garage in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile.
3501 NE 4th Avenue
3501 Northeast 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1289 sqft
location location location!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME is available for rent September 20' Located in a quiet, charming neighborhood only 1 mile from the beach! Artsy, contemporary, fully furnished and TOTALLY updated! Beautiful,fenced huge backyard with
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A boutique waterfront apartment community redefining the live, work, play lifestyle. Welcome to TGM Oceana in Boca Raton, the only apartment community spanning Boca Raton's barrier island
Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
855 sqft
#liveinstyle
2860 NE 5th Ave 2862
2860 Northeast 5th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
Unit 2862 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath heart of Boca Raton - Property Id: 304035 Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the duplex, heart of Boca Raton, close to the beach and restaurants. The apartment is specious and fully remodeled.
2180 NE 5th Cir
2180 Northeast 5th Circle, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Spacious fully remodeled 2 bd 2 bath Boca Raton - Property Id: 246410 Beautiful duplex on a quiet street in the heart of Boca Raton. This specious apartment takes up entire second floor, fully remodeled with wrap around balcony and a private yard.
481 NE 5th Cir
481 Northeast 5th Circle, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1600 sqft
Spacious 3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom single family home with brand new Impact Windows. In a Quiet family neighborhood in the Boca Raton High School district. Close to Florida Atlantic University (FAU), Freeways, Shops, and Hospital.
5141 NW 3rd Ter
5141 Northwest 3rd Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2324 sqft
Located in the Heart of East Boca Raton! Backyard faces the golf course. Large enclosed back patio is perfect for entertaining.
4101 N Ocean Boulevard
4101 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,300
1438 sqft
Sea Ranch Club of Boca is a boater's dream with sheltered Marina, and nestled between Dramatic blue Atlantic seascapes and the winding Intracoastal Waterway. Enjoy resort style with pristine beaches.
4748 S Ocean Boulevard
4748 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2100 sqft
Enjoy 270 picturesque degrees of dramatic Atlantic Seascapes, the winding Intracoastal, lush tropical gardens, the tranquil yacht basin, and sparkling City Lights through floor-to-ceiling Walls of IMPACT GLASS of this 3BR/ 3BA 2,422 SQ.FT.
876 E Jeffery Street
876 Jeffery St, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1398 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL! Wake up and enjoy your multi-million dollar view! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse, with a 1 car garage is located in the Gated, east Boca neighborhood of Boca Quay.
3139 Millwood Terrace
3139 Millwood Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
920 sqft
This beautiful 2/2 Corner unit in most desirable community Windwood a Hidden Secret in East Boca Raton. The balcony has tile very private with great nature view. Washer, Dryer and all appliances are all in great condition includes washer and dryer.
4750 S Ocean Blvd
4750 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1412 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 tastefully furnished condo with fantastic Intracoastal & water views overlooking Marina. Very open floor plan with large bedrooms and spacious balcony. Great amenities pool and beach club. Covered parking.
274 NE 28th Rd
274 Northeast 28th Road, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1553 sqft
Very nice Pool home available for rent furnished/unfurnished.Less than 2 miles from the beach ! Located between Boca and Delray Beach. 4 bedroom + studio/bonus room. Very private pool and big yard with an avocado tree.
556 NW 54th St
556 Northwest 54th Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1400 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom/2-bathroom home in a convenient East Boca Raton location. Bright & Pleasant. A large living room and an open kitchen filled with brand new high end Samsung stainless steel appliances. All tiles flooring.
4300 S Ocean Blvd
4300 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern renovation to this two story, 3-bed town house for rent in exclusive Highland Beach. Walk into your home and immediately see stunning updates and water views.
3119 Millwood Ter
3119 Millwood Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
920 sqft
All age community just steps to University and close to Boca Community Hospital. 1st Floor Updated Condo in Gated Windwood. Tons of amenities including 20 acre Lake w/ trails, BBQ area and 2 pools. Tiled throughout.
417 Cottonwood Pl
417 Cottonwood Place, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1054 sqft
FRESH ON THE MARKET !!! FANTASTIC 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE CORNER VILLA IN UPSCALE GATED WINDWOOD COMMUNITY.
3050 Norwood Place
3050 Norwood Place, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
935 sqft
3050 Norwood Place Apt #L229, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.
2707 North Ocean Boulevard
2707 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1020 sqft
707 North Ocean Boulevard Apt #D205, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
3550 Northwest 5th Avenue
3550 Northwest 5th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1848 sqft
3550 Northwest 5th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
