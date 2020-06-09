Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance parking on-site laundry business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Within The Crossroads at Downtown Boca, you'll find a community set back in a peaceful neighborhood where the apartment home you've always wanted is waiting. Located minutes away from the best that Boca has to offer, Realm offers a cozy and inviting community for our residents to enjoy. Choose from our variety of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, each outfitted with quality finishes and comforts that make you feel at home the moment you walk in. ​When you're in the mood to step outside, enjoy the sunny South Florida weather at one of our three courtyard pools. Break a sweat at our 24-hour fitness center equipped with everything you need. Take a short walk over to Fresh Market, located right down the street. Whatever you need, you'll find it right here at Realm Boca Raton.