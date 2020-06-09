All apartments in Boca Raton
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca

1150 SW 2nd Ave #106 · (561) 257-0712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 SW 2nd Ave #106, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C107 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit C204 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit B201 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crossroads at Downtown Boca.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
parking
on-site laundry
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Within The Crossroads at Downtown Boca, you'll find a community set back in a peaceful neighborhood where the apartment home you've always wanted is waiting. Located minutes away from the best that Boca has to offer, Realm offers a cozy and inviting community for our residents to enjoy. Choose from our variety of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, each outfitted with quality finishes and comforts that make you feel at home the moment you walk in. ​When you're in the mood to step outside, enjoy the sunny South Florida weather at one of our three courtyard pools. Break a sweat at our 24-hour fitness center equipped with everything you need. Take a short walk over to Fresh Market, located right down the street. Whatever you need, you'll find it right here at Realm Boca Raton.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 redecorating fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please contact the office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Crossroads at Downtown Boca have any available units?
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca has 11 units available starting at $1,338 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Crossroads at Downtown Boca have?
Some of The Crossroads at Downtown Boca's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crossroads at Downtown Boca currently offering any rent specials?
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Crossroads at Downtown Boca pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crossroads at Downtown Boca is pet friendly.
Does The Crossroads at Downtown Boca offer parking?
Yes, The Crossroads at Downtown Boca offers parking.
Does The Crossroads at Downtown Boca have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Crossroads at Downtown Boca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crossroads at Downtown Boca have a pool?
Yes, The Crossroads at Downtown Boca has a pool.
Does The Crossroads at Downtown Boca have accessible units?
No, The Crossroads at Downtown Boca does not have accessible units.
Does The Crossroads at Downtown Boca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crossroads at Downtown Boca has units with dishwashers.
Does The Crossroads at Downtown Boca have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Crossroads at Downtown Boca has units with air conditioning.
