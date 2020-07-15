Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM

26 Studio Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
15 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,475
644 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
41 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,887
633 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,229
600 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Smoke-free apartments have air conditioning. The complex has a swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transit and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
9 Units Available
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,295
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Pointe in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
22 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,527
570 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
234 NW 8th Street
234 Northwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,750
500 sqft
Beautiful detached 1926 cottage - private freestanding back house available for off season or annual rental. Meticulously maintained in East Boca. Close to Mizner Park, Royal Palm Shops and 1.
Results within 1 mile of Boca Raton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,570
585 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
664 SE 20th Ave
664 Southeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
350 sqft
One block to beach!!! Remodeled studio apartment with full size separate kitchen in building with only 12 units total. Tile throughout, granite countertops, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Boca Raton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
11 Units Available
Loch Lomond
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,083
497 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
35 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,329
560 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
3 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$2,458
730 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,556
541 sqft
Studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans in new community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly community with pool, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Beach.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
828 N Lake Ave.
828 Lake Ave N, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
Studio in a heart of Delray - Property Id: 281807 Large studio for rent with a beautiful green yard, garden style property, close to Atlantic and just a short drive to the beach. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
161 SE 5th Avenue
161 Southeast 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Great ''Heart of Delray'' large Studio apartment, outside dedicated patio area, tons of parking, washer & dryer on premises, freshly painted. Light and Bright.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
173 SE 5th Avenue
173 Southeast 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
300 sqft
Great ''Heart of Delray'' large Studio Apartment, new bath and kitchen. Outside dedicated patio area, parking, washer & dryer on premises. Apartment features wood beam ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
214 SE 4th Avenue
214 Southeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,800
1868 sqft
Newly renovated, luxury FURNISHED studio with 1 bath Villa/Apartment on a small compound of four units with a beautiful pool in the center (for use only by the four Villas).Two blocks south of the Ave... walk to everything.
Results within 10 miles of Boca Raton
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
167 Units Available
Snug Harbor
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,602
614 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
53 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,700
515 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Unfurnished private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. ONLY FRIDGE & MICROWAVE PROVIDED (no kitchen),per county code only 1 person & no overnight guests. Private entrance on side of home. Includes Water, electric.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4320 Seagrape Dr
4320 Seagrape Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
$1,200
de

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4217 El Mar Dr
4217 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
$1,300
500 sqft
Beautiful studio apartment Lauderdale by the Sea.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Beach
3223 NE 12th Street
3223 Northeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
370 sqft
STUDIO - 1/2 BLOCK TO THE BEACH OR THE WATER TAXI!. SUNNY STUDIO APT. WITH A POOL VIEW. PRIME LOCATION TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA. FURNITURE INCLUDED. PRIVATE PATIO FOR GRILLING OUT YOUR BACK DOOR. NEWW IMPACT WINDOWS.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Highway
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
$2,200
620 sqft
Available Now!! Seasonal-Monthly or Annual Rental THIS CORNER UNIT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL on the 4th Flr. The balcony offers a sunset overlooking the lake (E) towards the ocean.

