Boca Raton, FL
Lilac Village Carriage Walk
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Lilac Village Carriage Walk

1400 NW 13th Street · (561) 468-6549
Rent Special
Take advantage of our current move-in special. Receive $500 off your first month's rent.
Location

1400 NW 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lilac Village Carriage Walk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
package receiving
playground
sauna
Lilac Village Carriage Walk is located at 1400 NW 13th Street Boca Raton, FL and is managed by FLF Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Lilac Village Carriage Walk offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1151 to 1583 sq.ft. Property is located in the 33486 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (561) 395-6219 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $500, 2 Beds: $700
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 45 lbs weight limit.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lilac Village Carriage Walk have any available units?
Lilac Village Carriage Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does Lilac Village Carriage Walk have?
Some of Lilac Village Carriage Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lilac Village Carriage Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Lilac Village Carriage Walk is offering the following rent specials: Take advantage of our current move-in special. Receive $500 off your first month's rent.
Is Lilac Village Carriage Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Lilac Village Carriage Walk is pet friendly.
Does Lilac Village Carriage Walk offer parking?
Yes, Lilac Village Carriage Walk offers parking.
Does Lilac Village Carriage Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lilac Village Carriage Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lilac Village Carriage Walk have a pool?
Yes, Lilac Village Carriage Walk has a pool.
Does Lilac Village Carriage Walk have accessible units?
No, Lilac Village Carriage Walk does not have accessible units.
Does Lilac Village Carriage Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lilac Village Carriage Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does Lilac Village Carriage Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lilac Village Carriage Walk has units with air conditioning.
