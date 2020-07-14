Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard internet access package receiving playground sauna

Lilac Village Carriage Walk is located at 1400 NW 13th Street Boca Raton, FL and is managed by FLF Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Lilac Village Carriage Walk offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1151 to 1583 sq.ft. Property is located in the 33486 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (561) 395-6219 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.