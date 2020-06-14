/
furnished apartments
116 Furnished Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL
18 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
$
Sandalfoot Cove
2 Units Available
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
A Great Community in Boca Raton! The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet.
42 Units Available
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
Boca Teeca
1 Unit Available
320 NW 67th St
320 Northwest 67th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1100 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! This unit is fully renovated and furnished and located on a first floor with canal view. The interiors are luminous and quiet with Crema Marfil floor. The kitchen has White Carrera finishes on counter-tops & backsplash.
1 Unit Available
99 SE Mizner Blvd
99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highly desirable pool level location in Palmetto Place. Move in ready condo fully furnished with stylish luxury furniture. Enjoy the over-sized private patio and walk out access to resort style pool, gym, and spa.
1 Unit Available
500 NW 1st St
500 Northwest 1st Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2100 sqft
Moving to Boca Raton close to downtown, Mizner Park & Beach? Paradise awaits in this 4 bed/2 bath home completely renovated & decorator ready. East Boca Home.
1 Unit Available
274 NE 28th Rd
274 Northeast 28th Road, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1553 sqft
Very nice Pool home available for rent furnished/unfurnished.Less than 2 miles from the beach ! Located between Boca and Delray Beach. 4 bedroom + studio/bonus room. Very private pool and big yard with an avocado tree.
1 Unit Available
5530 Coach House Cir
5530 Coach House Circle, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
Looking for a May 22nd move in date. Updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom/1 car garage townhouse located near Town Center Mall, 95, restaurants, A-plus schools.
1 Unit Available
4301 N Ocean Boulevard
4301 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
2039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished,decorator touches throughout.Stunning renovated top floor(17th)condo w/ amazing direct oceanfront views!Enjoy both ocean and/or intracoastal water views from every window or while relaxing on the large covered balconies.
1 Unit Available
5800 Coach House Cir
5800 Coach House Circle, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Best location in the community! Very spacious condo unit and open floor plan with 1 car garage downstairs and all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen all with beautiful pool views.
1 Unit Available
4101 N Ocean Boulevard
4101 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1438 sqft
Never lived in, Turnkey completely renovated and beautifuly furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with both intracoastal and direct ocean views, from either of your 2 covered balconies and every room in the condo. Impact windows and doors.
1 Unit Available
425 N Ocean Blvd
425 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3673 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in a great downtown Boca Raton location. Fully furnished. Marble and wood floors, wolf and sub zero appliances, new washer and drier, custom top of the line finishes throughout.
1 Unit Available
371 SW 8th St
371 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous 2/1 furnished apartment recently remodeled very tastefully. 55+ community in a very pristine location, close to Mizner Park, Beach, great restaurants, movie theater, shopping malls and supermarkets. Won't last!
1 Unit Available
12 Royal Palm Way
12 Royal Palm Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1095 sqft
Tastefully furnished, spacious two bedroom, two bath condo in a beautiful resort style complex. This unit has an open concept and lives large. Spacious patio over looks the canal waterway. Master suite with full bath and large walk in closet.
Boca Teeca
1 Unit Available
5201 NW 2nd Avenue
5201 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Lovely 3rd floor condo in all age building in East Boca. Entire unit has been updated with new kitchen cabinetry, counter tops, flooring, and baths. Back patio has newer accordion hurricane shutters.
Fairfield at Boca of Cedar Grove
1 Unit Available
2222 NW 8th Street
2222 Northwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2108 sqft
Fully Furnished and turnkey, large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Boca Raton in the very beautiful and sought after community of Fairfield.
1 Unit Available
55 NE Spanish Trail
55 Northeast Spanish Trail, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
SERENE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH DIRECTLY ON THE INTRACOASTAL EAST OF FEDERAL AND BRIDGE, 5 MIN WALK TO OCEAN AND WALKING DISTANCE TO MIZNER, ROYAL PALM AND MANY OTHER RESTAURANTS ON PALMETTO PARK RD.
1 Unit Available
234 NW 8th Street
234 Northwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,750
500 sqft
Beautiful detached 1926 cottage - private freestanding back house available for off season or annual rental. Meticulously maintained in East Boca. Close to Mizner Park, Royal Palm Shops and 1.
Boca Raton Hills
1 Unit Available
636 NW 38th Circle
636 Northwest 38th Circle, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1957 sqft
Luxury furnished turnkey townhouse with a private elevator in East Boca Raton. This corner town home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths & 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
169 Southeast Wavecrest Way
169 Southeast Wave Crest Way, Boca Raton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5050 sqft
169 Southeast Wavecrest Way, Boca Raton, FL 33432 - 5 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: allowed. BOCA RATON 5 BEDROOM 4.
1 Unit Available
7001 Northeast 8th Drive
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3486 sqft
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33487 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Broken Sound
1 Unit Available
2283 NW 53rd Street
2283 Northwest 53rd Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1619 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous, nicely kept 2 bedroom plus office/den with custom cabinetry home is ready for you to rent annually or seasonally. This home is located on the golf course in the award winning Country Club at Broken Sound.
Blue Lakes
1 Unit Available
1466 NW 48th Lane
1466 Northwest 48th Lane, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2161 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! MOVE IN READY! FULLY FURNISHED & PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED! Quava Model Townhouse- 3 bedrooms w/ loft, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage. Great location near I-95 and Congress. Many features upgraded throughout the home.
1 Unit Available
20 Royal Palm Way
20 Royal Palm Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1095 sqft
Perfect location in SE Boca close to everything. If a short term rental is what you need, this is a fabulous opportunity. Available APRIL 1st. Fully furnished 2 bedroom waterfront condo. Located in a beautiful gated community close to downtown.
