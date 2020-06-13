/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
180 Cheap Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
39 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
ARIUM Boca Raton
6925 Town Harbour Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1244 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury units include features like laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes car wash area, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,268
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Smoke-free apartments have air conditioning. The complex has a swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transit and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
12 Units Available
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca
1150 SW 2nd Ave #106, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,182
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with espresso cabinets and granite countertops in kitchens. Community amenities include courtyard pools, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Located close to Federal Highway. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
21 Units Available
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,252
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1187 sqft
The apartment community with Mediterranean-style buildings and tropical landscape offers amenities like a 24-hour gym, a car-care center, and tennis courts. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike with the beach just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Golden Palms
373 Northwest 4th Diagonal, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Golden Palms Apartments enjoys a premier location minutes from Mizner Park, the beach, dining and entertainment, Florida Atlantic University’s campus, City Hall, the library, the Community Center, and the Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Somerset Place
5614 Wellesley Park Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1099 sqft
Somerset Place is beautifully encompassed by lake and golf course views. The soft, warm exteriors reminiscent of a tropical village beckon you to a more casually elegant style of living. Somerset Place a little piece of the island right here at home.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
422 SW 9 Street SW
422 Southwest 9th Street, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
905 sqft
Hidden Gem , East Boca ,Large 905 Sq. Ft. One Bedroom , 2 Full Baths ,Room For Office , 1.75 To Beach ,Close To Downtown Shops and Restaurants .
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Villa Rica
1 Unit Available
521 NE 45 Th Street
521 NE 45th St, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Very central location off of Federal Hwy. Can walk to shopping, beach, short commute to FAU, Lynn University, Palm Beach State, and I95 either north or south bound.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1201 NW 13th Street
1201 Northwest 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
FIRST FLOOR CONVENIENCE, WITH A BEAUTIFUL POOL AND GARDEN VIEW. GREAT BED 2 BATH IN A VERY QUIET SMALL COMMINITY. VILLA STYLE WITH NO SHARED WALLS. CLOSE TO BEACH, HOSPITAL, SCHOOLS, AND SHOPS. WATER AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
644 NW 13th Street
644 Northwest 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Spacious 1/1 overlooking serene tree lined El Rio Canal. Great location, close to Boca Hospital, FAU and 1-95. This unit is located within steps of the main community pool and comes with a covered parking spot.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Boca Raton Hills
1 Unit Available
340 NW 19th Street
340 Northwest 19th Street, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice remodeled 1 Bed apartment in east Boca! 1.5 block from FAU. Porcelain tile all through out.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
500 SW 2nd Avenue
500 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
WOW! ADORABLE, COMPLETELY TILED, 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN DOWNTOWN BOCA! ENJOY 1ST FLOOR CONVENIENCE, HURRICANE PROTECTION, FULL WINDOW TREATMENTS--JUST STEPS TO THE LAUNDRY ROOM! WATER, SEWER.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2417 NE 2ND AVE
2417 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom only available for rent. - Property Id: 84284 1BR available near downtown Boca.
Results within 1 mile of Boca Raton
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
4005 Swansea A
4005 Swansea Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
881 sqft
GREAT LOCATION WITH A 4TH FLOOR VIEW!! THIS 2 BEDROOM 1.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Century Village West
1 Unit Available
364 Fanshaw
364 Fanshaw L, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 364 Fanshaw in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1930 NE 4TH ST
1930 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Nice large one bedroom renovated condo in a resort like setting, one block from Deerfield Beach. Beautiful pool and covered outdoor entertaining area. Washer and Dryer at the property. No Pets Allowed. Water and basic cable included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1973 NE 4TH ST
1973 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BLOCK FROM THE BEACH. NICE EFFICIENCY WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN A SMALL QUAINT COMPLEX. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH LAMINATE TILE THROUGHOUT. PRICE INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER AND BASIC CABLE. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. LIVING AREA IS 10 1/2 X 15 1/2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Century Village West
1 Unit Available
64 Preston
64 Preston East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Association States 55+ Community. Beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bath. Extra storage, screened patio. Amenities include gym, pool, active clubhouse, etc. Bus transportation steps away.
Similar Pages
Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoca Raton 3 BedroomsBoca Raton Accessible ApartmentsBoca Raton Apartments under $1,000Boca Raton Apartments under $1,100Boca Raton Apartments under $1,200
Boca Raton Apartments under $1,400Boca Raton Apartments with BalconyBoca Raton Apartments with GarageBoca Raton Apartments with GymBoca Raton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoca Raton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBoca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Apartments with Pool