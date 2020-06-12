/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
102 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1498 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
17 Units Available
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1040 sqft
Charming community offers contemporary features, including chef-inspired kitchens, spacious open floor plans, and fantastic views. On-site fitness center, pool with deck, grilling area, and lighted tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
19 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
40 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
12 Units Available
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1150 sqft
Modern homes with private entries, quartz countertops, and soundproof construction in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to an outdoor pool and bike storage, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1150 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Broken Sound
17 Units Available
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1171 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, 24-hour gym, security, pool, sports courts and more. Adjacent to Broken Sound golf course, near Boca Raton beaches and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
16 Units Available
850 Boca
850 Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1248 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Apartments and townhomes with quartz counters, self-closing cabinets and hardwood floors. Select homes include dual vanities, chef's kitchens and expansive outdoor areas. Property offers El Rio Bike Trail access.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
25 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1366 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1322 sqft
WAIVED ADMIN & APP FEES WITH REDUCED DEPOSIT.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1134 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with chic designer finishes and spacious living rooms. Residents can enjoy a multi-use trail, car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi in common areas. Close to Pondhawk Natural Area. Near I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1219 sqft
Apartment building in an extremely walkable neighborhood. Building provides pool, sauna, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Units feature granite counters, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1125 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
42 Units Available
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
984 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1160 sqft
Apartment complex is in a highly walkable neighborhood and features a pool and BBQ/grill area. Units feature granite counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
41 Units Available
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,351
1322 sqft
Upscale living right near the water and Silver Palm Park. Interior updates include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, grill area and dog park. Concierge available. Car charging area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
35 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
9 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1386 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
7 Units Available
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1204 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1211 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
ARIUM Boca Raton
6925 Town Harbour Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1244 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury units include features like laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes car wash area, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
