Boca Winds Apartments

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $600+ Based on approved application
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fedd, $250 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: Off Street Parking/ Reserved Parking Available.
Storage Details: Storage Units On Site for Rent