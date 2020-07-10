All apartments in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Winds Apartments
Boca Winds Apartments

530 NE 47th St · (561) 414-2601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Villa Rica

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 42102 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 43101 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boca Winds Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Boca Winds, where residents enjoy premier apartments in Boca Raton, FL, surrounded by the beautiful South Florida ambiance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $600+ Based on approved application
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fedd, $250 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: Off Street Parking/ Reserved Parking Available.
Storage Details: Storage Units On Site for Rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boca Winds Apartments have any available units?
Boca Winds Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Boca Winds Apartments have?
Some of Boca Winds Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boca Winds Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Boca Winds Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boca Winds Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Boca Winds Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Boca Winds Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Boca Winds Apartments offers parking.
Does Boca Winds Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Boca Winds Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Boca Winds Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Boca Winds Apartments has a pool.
Does Boca Winds Apartments have accessible units?
No, Boca Winds Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Boca Winds Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boca Winds Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Boca Winds Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Boca Winds Apartments has units with air conditioning.
