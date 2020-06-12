/
2 bedroom apartments
117 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL
4 Units Available
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.
23 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,491
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
16 Units Available
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1384 sqft
A boutique waterfront apartment community redefining the live, work, play lifestyle. Welcome to TGM Oceana in Boca Raton, the only apartment community spanning Boca Raton's barrier island
9 Units Available
Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1310 sqft
Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, parking on premises, tennis court, and swimming pool. Apartments have stainless steel fixtures, dishwasher, ice maker, and washer/dryer in-home. Located just off Palmetto Park Road.
11 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1498 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
17 Units Available
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1040 sqft
Charming community offers contemporary features, including chef-inspired kitchens, spacious open floor plans, and fantastic views. On-site fitness center, pool with deck, grilling area, and lighted tennis court.
40 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
12 Units Available
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1150 sqft
Modern homes with private entries, quartz countertops, and soundproof construction in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to an outdoor pool and bike storage, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from I-95.
26 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1150 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Broken Sound
17 Units Available
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1171 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, 24-hour gym, security, pool, sports courts and more. Adjacent to Broken Sound golf course, near Boca Raton beaches and amenities.
16 Units Available
850 Boca
850 Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1248 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Apartments and townhomes with quartz counters, self-closing cabinets and hardwood floors. Select homes include dual vanities, chef's kitchens and expansive outdoor areas. Property offers El Rio Bike Trail access.
25 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1366 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
11 Units Available
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1322 sqft
WAIVED ADMIN & APP FEES WITH REDUCED DEPOSIT.
30 Units Available
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1134 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with chic designer finishes and spacious living rooms. Residents can enjoy a multi-use trail, car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi in common areas. Close to Pondhawk Natural Area. Near I-95.
35 Units Available
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1219 sqft
Apartment building in an extremely walkable neighborhood. Building provides pool, sauna, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Units feature granite counters, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
24 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1125 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
43 Units Available
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
984 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
12 Units Available
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1160 sqft
Apartment complex is in a highly walkable neighborhood and features a pool and BBQ/grill area. Units feature granite counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
19 Units Available
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.
41 Units Available
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,351
1322 sqft
Upscale living right near the water and Silver Palm Park. Interior updates include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, grill area and dog park. Concierge available. Car charging area.
35 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
9 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1386 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
