apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM
182 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Boca Raton, FL
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
7 Units Available
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,295
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1129 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Pointe in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
35 Units Available
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
27 Units Available
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1187 sqft
The apartment community with Mediterranean-style buildings and tropical landscape offers amenities like a 24-hour gym, a car-care center, and tennis courts. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike with the beach just minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca
1150 SW 2nd Ave #106, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with espresso cabinets and granite countertops in kitchens. Community amenities include courtyard pools, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Located close to Federal Highway. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,229
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1050 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Smoke-free apartments have air conditioning. The complex has a swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transit and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1160 sqft
Apartment complex is in a highly walkable neighborhood and features a pool and BBQ/grill area. Units feature granite counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Somerset Place
5614 Wellesley Park Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1099 sqft
Somerset Place is beautifully encompassed by lake and golf course views. The soft, warm exteriors reminiscent of a tropical village beckon you to a more casually elegant style of living. Somerset Place a little piece of the island right here at home.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Broken Sound
Mizner Court
6503 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1321 sqft
Resort-like community with redesigned kitchens, granite countertops and European cabinetry. On-site amenities include a tennis court, 24-hour gym, a beautiful pool and a coffee bar. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
9 Units Available
Savannah Place
22356 Calibre Ct, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Place in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1391 sqft
Charming community offers contemporary features, including chef-inspired kitchens, spacious open floor plans, and fantastic views. On-site fitness center, pool with deck, grilling area, and lighted tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
4 Royal Palm Way
4 Royal Palm Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
795 sqft
Spacious, updated 1/1 condo in resort style gated community in East Boca. Many amenities. Updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops, updated floors, bathroom and more. Beautiful canal view. Close to beach, shopping and fine restaurants
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
450 SW 2nd Avenue
450 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
WOW! Freshly painted, completely tiled, corner condo in Downtown Boca! Complete hurricane accordion shutters, beautiful renovated kitchen with stylish back splash, blinds throughout, and an updated vanity! A newer water heater and an AC were
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Boca Teeca
5501 NW 2nd Avenue
5501 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
850 sqft
55+ Building. Fully renovated 1st floor, 1BR/1.5BA with den unit in the east Boca community of Boca Teeca. Light and bright, with golf course views. New HVAC. Tiled throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
422 SW 9 Street SW
422 Southwest 9th Street, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
905 sqft
Hidden Gem , East Boca ,Large 905 Sq. Ft. One Bedroom , 2 Full Baths ,Room For Office , 1.75 To Beach ,Close To Downtown Shops and Restaurants .
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1201 NW 13th Street
1201 Northwest 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
FIRST FLOOR CONVENIENCE, WITH A BEAUTIFUL POOL AND GARDEN VIEW. GREAT BED 2 BATH IN A VERY QUIET SMALL COMMINITY. VILLA STYLE WITH NO SHARED WALLS. CLOSE TO BEACH, HOSPITAL, SCHOOLS, AND SHOPS. WATER AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2417 NE 2ND AVE
2417 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom only available for rent. - Property Id: 84284 1BR available near downtown Boca.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
875 NW 13th Street
875 Northwest 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Centre Hill Court - Property Id: 319566 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM PLUS 2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN CENTRAL BOCA RATON.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
2002 Hythe A
2002 Hythe a, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
916 sqft
Motivated!!!!! 2/2,unfurnished,tile,enclosed patio overlooking lake view.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
664 SE 20th Ave
664 Southeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
350 sqft
One block to beach!!! Remodeled studio apartment with full size separate kitchen in building with only 12 units total. Tile throughout, granite countertops, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6292 La Costa Dr
6292 La Costa Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
Bright unit, open floor plan with balcony. Brand new carpet through out living area & ceramic floors. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer & dryer in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
222 Durham E
222 Durham Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
820 sqft
GREAT DEERFIELD BEACH LOCATION! MANY AMENITIES. WALKING DISTANCE TO POOL AND CLUB. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYSAND ALL DAY TO DAY ERRANDS. 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO THE FAMOUS DEERFIELD BEACH PIER. GATED COMMUNITY. 55+.
