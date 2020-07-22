/
country club village
556 Apartments for rent in Country Club Village, Boca Raton, FL
Crown Court
1400 Northwest 15th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
An Exceptional Boca Raton Community! Residents at the apartments of Crown Court enjoy quiet and comfortable community living. These three dozen homes deliver recreation and luxury at a reasonable cost.
583 Northwest 12th Terrace
583 Northwest 12th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1896 sqft
583 Northwest 12th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33486 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 07/22/2020. Pets: allowed.
1310 NW 4th Street
1310 Northwest 4th Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1703 sqft
Great seasonal rental in East Boca 4/2 nicely furnished, easy access to parks, restaurants, about 2 miles from beach, easy access to roads.
1000 Northwest 17th Avenue
1000 Northwest 17th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
2500 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
875 NW 13th Street
875 Northwest 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
976 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Centre Hill Court - Property Id: 319566 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM PLUS 2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN CENTRAL BOCA RATON.
5235 Majorca Club Dr
5235 Majorca Club Drive, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1804 sqft
5235 Majorca Club Dr Available 08/01/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 bed 2 1/2 bath in BOCA RATON! - Lovely two story villa in the heart of central Boca Raton. Beautiful oak floors highlight this beautiful home.
890 SW 9th Street Cir
890 Southwest 9th Street Circle, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1044 sqft
*** Nice UPDATES in this Clean Home in Esteemed Boca Raton, including NEWER Kitchen, Bathrooms, and Tile throughout, along with NEW Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Fresh Paint, Washer & Dryer, Cable TV, etc.
5423 Grand Park Place
5423 Grand Park Place, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1719 sqft
Gorgeous ready to move in home!! Perfect location. BRAND NEW KITCHEN FEB 2020!! Immediate proximity to shops and restaurants in Boca Center.
632 NW 13th Street
632 Northwest 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained condo in over looking the pool. Close to shopping. restaurants, Hospitals, I-95 and the turnpike.
1031 NW 6th Street
1031 Northwest 6th Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1700 sqft
Agents see Broker Remarks - Beautiful home - pool/paver patio in fenced private backyard - Pool freshly resurfaced this year and a low chlorine system installed. Pool & Lawn care included in the rent.
5414 214th Court S
5414 214th Court South, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1932 sqft
DETACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE. RECENTLY RENOVATED 4 BR 2-1/2 BATHEVERYTHING UPDATED INCLUDED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP APPLIANCES & BATHS. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, 2 CAR GARAGE IN MANNED GATED COMMUNITY. NO REAR NEIGHBORS .
75 SW 10th Drive
75 Southwest 10th Drive, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1872 sqft
You will love to call this charming lakefront residence home! It offers supurb outdoor living. The location of the home has the privacy of a cul-de-sac and sits an a hammock of oaks and delightful landscape with blooms and lush foliage.
35 Tam O Shanter Ln
35 Tam O Shanter Lane, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1412 sqft
Beautiful and well kept 1 story home in Boca Raton. Marble floors in high traffic areas and bamboo floors in bedrooms. Updated kitchen, granite countertops wood cabinets. High impact windows. Large patio, perfect for kids. Room for a pool.
1342 NW 13th Court
1342 Northwest 13th Court, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1737 sqft
Only a handful of charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath town-homes like this become available in such an excellent location and school district! You'll love the loft (off the main bedroom) overlooking the living room and the dramatic skylight.
2254 Park Place
2254 Park Place, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1728 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in east Boca Raton. The property has laminate wood floors throughout. The open kitchen has been updated with white quartz counter tops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
499 W Conference Drive
499 West Conference Drive, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2317 sqft
Great updated 3/2 in East Boca! Redone kitchen, updated bathrooms and an overall great living space! You wont want to miss this!
497 W Conference Drive
497 West Conference Drive, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1675 sqft
Great 2/2 in East Boca! Good size bedrooms and open living areas! Beautiful backyard and pool! It wont last long! you wont want to miss it!
5621 Fox Hollow Drive
5621 Fox Hollow Drive, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1560 sqft
Furnished Beautiful townhouse 2-2 1/2, light bright open floor plan, wrap around patio plus a balcony, gate guard, community pool. close to Town Center shopping centers, close to tennis and swim club.
21320 Pagosa Court
21320 Pagosa Court, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1662 sqft
WOW! CORNER WITH AMAZING LAKE VIEW TOWNHOUSE IN THE HART OF BOCA RATON WALK TO MALL AND RESTAURANTS CLOSE TO THE OCEAN AND MIZNER PARK , SHOPPING DINING ,AAA SCHOOLS FULLY FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANIT COUNTER TOP ,MOVE IN READY MUST SEE
5750 Coach House Circle
5750 Coach House Circle, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
Charming three bedroom/two bath second floor corner unit offers open light and bright floorplan. Beige tile floors throughout. Freshly painted! Large screened tiled balcony perfect for added outdoor living space & entertaining.
791 Parkside Circle N
791 Parkside Circle North, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3739 sqft
MODERN AND EXPANSIVE HOME FEATURING 4 BEDROOMS, AND 3 1/2 BATHS. SOARING CEILINGS WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF LIGHT. ENORMOUS KITCHEN SPACE OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM .LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM. WOOD BURING FIREPLACE.
21344 Pagosa Court
21344 Pagosa Court, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1662 sqft
Renovated 3bdr/2.5 bath plus bonus office/ play area with fantastic lake views in highly desirable Fairfield of Boca. This 2 car garage, corner unit has all new flooring. Updated kitchen, wood cabinets, granite counters & brand new SS appliances.
854 SW 9th St Circle
854 Southwest 9th Street Circle, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
GREAT EAST/CENTRAL LOCATION. CLEAN, JUST COMPLETELY PAINTED. SCREENED PATIO WITH SERENE LAKE AND GARDEN VIEWS. STORAGE ON PATIO. WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. CROWN MOLDING, UPDATED FLOORING, LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. FANS. ASSIGNED PARKING, LOTS OF GUEST.
