pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:38 AM
103 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
73 Units Available
Uptown Boca
20940 Uptown Ave, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,935
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,496
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,302
1404 sqft
Fronting on Glades Road just east of US 441, Uptown Boca’s central location offers quick access to major airports, the Florida Turnpike, I-95 and the Sawgrass Expressway, plus close proximity to green spaces, playgrounds, golf, museums and Japanese
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,788
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,968
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1482 sqft
Apartment building in an extremely walkable neighborhood. Building provides pool, sauna, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Units feature granite counters, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
32 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
21 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,527
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
16 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,475
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
68 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,407
1685 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
22 Units Available
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1142 sqft
Located along Federal Highway and a short walk from W Palmetto Park Road. Luxury apartments with carpet, a bathtub and a full complement of designer kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a clubhouse and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A boutique waterfront apartment community redefining the live, work, play lifestyle. Welcome to TGM Oceana in Boca Raton, the only apartment community spanning Boca Raton's barrier island
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
7 Units Available
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,295
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1129 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Pointe in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
27 Units Available
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1187 sqft
The apartment community with Mediterranean-style buildings and tropical landscape offers amenities like a 24-hour gym, a car-care center, and tennis courts. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike with the beach just minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
24 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1407 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
ARIUM Boca Raton
6925 Town Harbour Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1244 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury units include features like laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes car wash area, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1160 sqft
Apartment complex is in a highly walkable neighborhood and features a pool and BBQ/grill area. Units feature granite counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
15 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1662 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1498 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1743 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
28 Units Available
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,051
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,883
1797 sqft
Upscale living right near the water and Silver Palm Park. Interior updates include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, grill area and dog park. Concierge available. Car charging area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1647 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,755
1824 sqft
WAIVED ADMIN & APP FEES WITH REDUCED DEPOSIT.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
16 Units Available
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1610 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,433
2078 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
