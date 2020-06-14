Apartment List
/
FL
/
boca raton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL with garage

Boca Raton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,666
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1407 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,646
1407 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with chic designer finishes and spacious living rooms. Residents can enjoy a multi-use trail, car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi in common areas. Close to Pondhawk Natural Area. Near I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1160 sqft
Apartment complex is in a highly walkable neighborhood and features a pool and BBQ/grill area. Units feature granite counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,794
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Broken Sound
17 Units Available
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1404 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, 24-hour gym, security, pool, sports courts and more. Adjacent to Broken Sound golf course, near Boca Raton beaches and amenities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
10 Units Available
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1610 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,301
2078 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1617 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
10 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1662 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1647 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,680
1824 sqft
WAIVED ADMIN & APP FEES WITH REDUCED DEPOSIT.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
23 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,503
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
16 Units Available
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A boutique waterfront apartment community redefining the live, work, play lifestyle. Welcome to TGM Oceana in Boca Raton, the only apartment community spanning Boca Raton's barrier island
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
32 Units Available
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,489
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1142 sqft
Located along Federal Highway and a short walk from W Palmetto Park Road. Luxury apartments with carpet, a bathtub and a full complement of designer kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
13 Units Available
850 Boca
850 Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1663 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Apartments and townhomes with quartz counters, self-closing cabinets and hardwood floors. Select homes include dual vanities, chef's kitchens and expansive outdoor areas. Property offers El Rio Bike Trail access.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
39 Units Available
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,683
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,351
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,883
1797 sqft
Upscale living right near the water and Silver Palm Park. Interior updates include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, grill area and dog park. Concierge available. Car charging area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
9 Units Available
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1459 sqft
Modern homes with private entries, quartz countertops, and soundproof construction in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to an outdoor pool and bike storage, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Camino Real
33 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1505 sqft
Our nine story high-rise is right in the heart of prestigious downtown East Boca Raton, less than a mile from the beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Boca Teeca
1 Unit Available
556 NW 54th St
556 Northwest 54th Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1400 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom/2-bathroom single family home in a convenient East Boca Raton location. All tiles flooring. Bright & Pleasant. A large living room and an open kitchen filled with brand new high end Samsung stainless steel appliances .

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
37 NW Hawthorne Pl
37 Northwest Hawthone Place, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2558 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO MIZNER PARK, RESTAURANTS, & FARMERS MARKET. Rarely available upgraded 3 bedroom 3 and a half bath. Additional living area downstairs can be used as an extra den or bedroom. Upgraded kitchen, two car garage and no lack of space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Blue Lakes
1 Unit Available
1501 NW 49th Ln
1501 Northwest 49th Lane, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1839 sqft
Corner Town house, Three bedrooms and open media room, two and a half bathrooms, two cars garage. Close to A rated school. Close to walking trails, Spanish River library. Large community heated pool and spa. Immediate occupancy. Gated Community

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Boca Raton Square
1 Unit Available
1545 SW 13th St
1545 Southwest 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2189 sqft
Large and comfortable 4 beds and 2 baths house with a pool and a wood deck. House has updated Kitchen with 2 car garage in a lot with space for you boat or your toys on the side. Almost a quarter acre lot.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5530 Coach House Cir
5530 Coach House Circle, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
Looking for a May 22nd move in date. Updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom/1 car garage townhouse located near Town Center Mall, 95, restaurants, A-plus schools.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Boca Raton Hills
1 Unit Available
417 Cottonwood Pl
417 Cottonwood Place, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1054 sqft
FRESH ON THE MARKET !!! FANTASTIC 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE CORNER VILLA IN UPSCALE GATED WINDWOOD COMMUNITY.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoca Raton 3 BedroomsBoca Raton Accessible ApartmentsBoca Raton Apartments under $1,000Boca Raton Apartments under $1,100Boca Raton Apartments under $1,200
Boca Raton Apartments under $1,400Boca Raton Apartments with BalconyBoca Raton Apartments with GarageBoca Raton Apartments with GymBoca Raton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoca Raton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBoca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Apartments with Pool
Boca Raton Apartments with Washer-DryerBoca Raton Cheap PlacesBoca Raton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoca Raton Furnished ApartmentsBoca Raton Luxury PlacesBoca Raton Pet Friendly PlacesBoca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami