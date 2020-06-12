/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:23 PM
144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
9 Units Available
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1610 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1482 sqft
Apartment building in an extremely walkable neighborhood. Building provides pool, sauna, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Units feature granite counters, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1522 sqft
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
35 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
11 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1662 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1647 sqft
WAIVED ADMIN & APP FEES WITH REDUCED DEPOSIT.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
11 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1743 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,019
1330 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
14 Units Available
850 Boca
850 Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1663 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Apartments and townhomes with quartz counters, self-closing cabinets and hardwood floors. Select homes include dual vanities, chef's kitchens and expansive outdoor areas. Property offers El Rio Bike Trail access.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
43 Units Available
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
22 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,655
1405 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
41 Units Available
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,883
1797 sqft
Upscale living right near the water and Silver Palm Park. Interior updates include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, grill area and dog park. Concierge available. Car charging area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1187 sqft
The apartment community with Mediterranean-style buildings and tropical landscape offers amenities like a 24-hour gym, a car-care center, and tennis courts. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike with the beach just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
9 Units Available
Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1360 sqft
Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, parking on premises, tennis court, and swimming pool. Apartments have stainless steel fixtures, dishwasher, ice maker, and washer/dryer in-home. Located just off Palmetto Park Road.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Broken Sound
17 Units Available
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1404 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, 24-hour gym, security, pool, sports courts and more. Adjacent to Broken Sound golf course, near Boca Raton beaches and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
11 Units Available
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1459 sqft
Modern homes with private entries, quartz countertops, and soundproof construction in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to an outdoor pool and bike storage, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1617 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
23 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,448
1716 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,646
1407 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with chic designer finishes and spacious living rooms. Residents can enjoy a multi-use trail, car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi in common areas. Close to Pondhawk Natural Area. Near I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,826
1782 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Camino Real
33 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1505 sqft
Our nine story high-rise is right in the heart of prestigious downtown East Boca Raton, less than a mile from the beach.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6751 Boca Pines Trail
6751 Boca Pines Trail, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1826 sqft
Please Note: 3rd bedroom is the open loft upstairs. Lovely 3/2 lakefront townhome with one car garage in the heart of Boca Raton. Nicely updated kitchen with granite. 3rd bedroom is an open loft.
