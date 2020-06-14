Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

135 Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boca Raton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,794
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
24 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
23 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,509
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1142 sqft
Located along Federal Highway and a short walk from W Palmetto Park Road. Luxury apartments with carpet, a bathtub and a full complement of designer kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
37 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1498 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1743 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,666
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1407 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Broken Sound
17 Units Available
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1404 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, 24-hour gym, security, pool, sports courts and more. Adjacent to Broken Sound golf course, near Boca Raton beaches and amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1617 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1662 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,268
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1050 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Smoke-free apartments have air conditioning. The complex has a swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transit and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
850 Boca
850 Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1663 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Apartments and townhomes with quartz counters, self-closing cabinets and hardwood floors. Select homes include dual vanities, chef's kitchens and expansive outdoor areas. Property offers El Rio Bike Trail access.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1187 sqft
The apartment community with Mediterranean-style buildings and tropical landscape offers amenities like a 24-hour gym, a car-care center, and tennis courts. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike with the beach just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
9 Units Available
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1459 sqft
Modern homes with private entries, quartz countertops, and soundproof construction in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to an outdoor pool and bike storage, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated April 6 at 02:30pm
Villa Rica
3 Units Available
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
A stylish, upscale community with two pools, on-site laundry facilities, lots of parking, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern kitchens, a washer and dryer connection, and wood flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Boca Raton Hills
1 Unit Available
3139 Millwood Terrace
3139 Millwood Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
920 sqft
This beautiful 2/2 Corner unit in most desirable community Windwood a Hidden Secret in East Boca Raton. The balcony has tile very private with great nature view. Washer, Dryer and all appliances are all in great condition includes washer and dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
99 SE Mizner Blvd
99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highly desirable pool level location in Palmetto Place. Move in ready condo fully furnished with stylish luxury furniture (available unfurnished as well). Enjoy the over-sized private patio and walk out access to resort style pool, gym, and spa.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Boca Raton Square
1 Unit Available
1545 SW 13th St
1545 Southwest 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2189 sqft
Large and comfortable 4 beds and 2 baths house with a pool and a wood deck. House has updated Kitchen with 2 car garage in a lot with space for you boat or your toys on the side. Almost a quarter acre lot.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
632 NW 13th St
632 Northwest 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Beautiful, Bright, and Spacious Fully Remodeled 3-2 Corner Condo in Elevator Building featuring Large ceramic tile throughout living area, wood floors in bedrooms, Impact Windows, New Wood Kitchen, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Boca Raton, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boca Raton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

