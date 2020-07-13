Berkshire 15

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500 to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $375 Admin Fee per unit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $60 per pet per month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Underground garage $275 a month.
Storage Details: Storage lockers $25-$55
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.