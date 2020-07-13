All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Berkshire 15
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Berkshire 15

2011 15th St NW · (202) 902-6387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2011 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 808 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,482

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,557

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Berkshire 15.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
internet access
Berkshire 15-New apartments in DC's U-Street Corridor. BECOME LOCAL--Berkshire 15 puts you right where you want to be--3 blocks from the U-Street Metro and the best restaurants, shopping, and music venues in DC. BESPOKE LIVING--Each boutique, condo-quality studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment features duo-tone cabinetry, high end appliances, spa bathrooms, and DC views. BELIEVE IT--Hotel-inspired concierge services, luxury amenities, pet-friendly services and roof deck with Washington Monument views are reminiscent of a luxury resort

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500 to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $375 Admin Fee per unit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $60 per pet per month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Underground garage $275 a month.
Storage Details: Storage lockers $25-$55
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Berkshire 15 have any available units?
Berkshire 15 has 5 units available starting at $2,482 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Berkshire 15 have?
Some of Berkshire 15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Berkshire 15 currently offering any rent specials?
Berkshire 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Berkshire 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, Berkshire 15 is pet friendly.
Does Berkshire 15 offer parking?
Yes, Berkshire 15 offers parking.
Does Berkshire 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Berkshire 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Berkshire 15 have a pool?
No, Berkshire 15 does not have a pool.
Does Berkshire 15 have accessible units?
Yes, Berkshire 15 has accessible units.
Does Berkshire 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Berkshire 15 has units with dishwashers.
