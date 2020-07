Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance package receiving smoke-free community

Cathedral Commons boasts comfortable flats, airy lofts, and well appointed townhomes - three distinct residences situated on top of the hottest new retail and restaurant options in Cathedral Heights. Our spacious, modern flats open up to expansive views of the National Cathedral, while impressive, two-story windows soar from our lofts. Graciously sized decks and private garages adorn our townhomes. Each of our homes has been designed with the utmost thought, care, and graceful sense of style and comfort. Brand new, on-site retail provides convenience at every turn, from Giant Foods to CVS to Solidcore Fitness and banking options.