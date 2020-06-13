Apartment List
/
MD
/
rosaryville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

222 Apartments for rent in Rosaryville, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10909 RHODENDA AVENUE
10909 Rhodenda Avenue, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1544 sqft
Fully renovated. 3BR,3 full bathrooms, Lovely interior includes hardwood floors, spacious living/dining area, family room with fireplace, eat-in kit with stainless appliances, Spacious Granite-Island, walk-in-closet.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE
7819 Locris Drive, Rosaryville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,175
1253 sqft
Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
10519 GENTIAN COURT
10519 Gentian Court, Rosaryville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3354 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedrooms, with 4 full baths & 2 half. Large rooms, lots of light. Two story foyer, kitchen w/island, breakfast nook & hardwood floors. Family room has wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Rosaryville

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11781 DULEY STATION ROAD
11781 Duley Station Road, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1032 sqft
Quaint Cape Code recently remodeled offers 3 levels, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & basement with newer appliances. Detached 1 car garage. Good credit a must, non-smokers & no pets. Rental is house and immediate grassed area around home.
Results within 5 miles of Rosaryville
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2604 Box Tree Drive Unit B
2604 Box Tree Drive, Westphalia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Basement Apartment-Upper Marlboro - Basement apartment with private entrance with plenty of living space. Features a bedroom area, family room,dining area and a full bath. All Utilities included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4670465)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2588 sqft
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5216 Carswells Ave
5216 Carswell Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
Allentown Apartments - Property Id: 286130 Beautiful property located close to the shopping and dinning areas. Metro and bus transprotation within walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12900 Woods View St
12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1448 sqft
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5328 West Boniwood Turn
5328 West Boniwood Turn, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1212 sqft
Big Beautiful w/ patio&huge yard! - Renters warehouse proudly presents this Big, wonderful brick home in a quiet neighborhood! This home has 4 beds and 3 baths and features and huge basement.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6108 SPELL RD
6108 Spell Road, Clinton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a beautiful Split Foyer on an almost quarter lot and is ready for move in. It has a fireplace in the family room and a 3rd full bath in the basement. It's very clean and has been well maintained.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1319 MINNESOTA WAY
1319 Minnesota Way, Largo, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2264 sqft
Honey stop the car!! This is a must see! Looking for an absolutely beautiful home at a great price? This is it! This stately single family home was built in 2000 and beautifully renovated in 2018.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5516 GLOVER PARK DRIVE
5516 Glover Park Drive, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1280 sqft
New 4 level town home at the Westphalia Town Center, Closing date can be as late as August if needed.

Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
7145 Donnell Place
7145 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
664 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 664; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1475.00; IMRID24438

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
13900 FARNSWORTH LANE
13900 Farnsworth Lane, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
915 sqft
The condominium that you have been searching for has just hit the market and is ready for its new owners. Conveniently located near the heart of Upper Marlboro, this cozy condo is perfectly situated in the Villages of Marlborough.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13200 HAMPTON FARM LANE
13200 Hamptonf Farm Lane, Brandywine, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3722 sqft
QUICK MOVE-IN-RENTAL..BEAUTIFUL HOME... PRIVATE LOT, REAR COMPOSITE DECK AND BASKETBALL COURT, UPGRADED FLOORING....CROWN AND CHAIR MOLDING, LIT TRAY CEILINGS... STONE FIREPLACE... CUSTOM PAINT...BONUS ROOM IN BASEMENT..

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12528 PLANTATION DRIVE
12528 Plantation Drive, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom ranch home, built circa 1955, in very quiet setting, just 15 minutes to Andrews! The home is co-located on a very private 12 acre lot along with the original 1912 farmhouse.

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
11218 Brandywine Road
11218 Brandywine Road, Clinton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
1125 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
City GuideRosaryville
Rosaryville State Park and its 982 acres is a magnificent place to spend the day, and it happens to be located next to the historic Mount Airy Mansion, which was originally built in the 1670s.

Sitting adjacent to the Andrews Air Force Base is the charming small town of Rosaryville, Maryland. It's got your standard array of niceties, including shopping malls, grassy open spaces and friendly locals, but it also has something else pretty amazing going for it -- it's just 10 miles from Washington, D.C., and 15 from the beach. Whether you've got a hankering for high-level politics or lazy days lounging in the sun, you're just minutes from a good time, and the wins just keep adding up.

Route to Rosaryville

Making your way to Rosaryville should be an easy experience, as long you plan in advance. Knowing a few details about the place you're moving to helps smooth the transition considerably. If you're new to this whole "moving" idea, here are some tips to help you do it right. If you've moved more times than you can count, well, here's a quick review.

All about the Papers

The most important thing you can do in preparation for moving to a new place, besides tell the people you're planning on moving with, is simply gathering together the essential documents that any landlord or company will need to see. That includes some recent pay stubs to show you can afford whatever accommodations you have your eye on, your ID (the picture doesn't have to be flattering) and your credit report. If you're like most Americans, you'll want to go over that credit score and make sure nobody's been fiddling with it. Clear up any suspicious activity so you have a sparkling clean history for your prospective future landlord. If you find your number isn't exactly robust, just obtain a few willing references who will have your back when it comes time to sing your praises on responsibility.

The Housing Landscape

Far more entertaining than collecting a bunch of stupid papers is selecting the type of home you want, and it's probably just as important. Knowing what's available in the area will help narrow down your choices quickly. After all, you may have lurid dreams about basking on the glass-enclosed balcony of your futuristic hyper-modern duplex for rent, but it's better to know now that it's not going to happen than arrive and have your heart broken in person, right? Now, there are contemporary single-family homes available, but they're of a more humble style than fantasies allow. However, if you love a home or apartment with a bit more character to it, say wood paneling throughout, you've got your pick of groovy digs from the '70s. Historic homes are harder to come by, but you may find one or two. As for rentals in styles other than detached family, you're relegated to townhouses for rent. You won't find any hi-rise apartments here.

While the blow of not having a studio apartment option is no doubt crippling, there is a bit more bad news. Not only are there vastly more owners here than renters, but the vacancy rate is razor thin. Plan at least a few months wait to find an opening that suits you. Every paradise has its drawbacks, and a waiting list is Rosaryville's.

Neighborhoods

Rosaryville rentals have a unique makeup. The city is basically a combination of large open areas of greenery and cute planned neighborhoods with houses relatively close to one another. What it doesn't have are distinctive neighborhoods. That's okay: pick your poison from the options below to find your ideal setting.

North: Up top, you'll find a few shops, grocery stores and other commercial options, as well as a bunch of neighborhoods. Most have very neat streets, but some are a bit more organic in nature. You've also got the Mellwood Pond Community Park and half of the Rosaryville State Park to play in. What you won't find here are apartment buildings. If you need to go to the city, Highway 223 can get you there.

South: There are basically three sections on the southern side, and each one is a very prettily planned neighborhood. You've got the Holloway Estates Park side on the east, which boasts some community amenities. There's the Cheltenham Woods Community Park section just below it and the Fox Run Community Park sector on the west. Just outside Rosaryville is Branchwood Towers, if you're in desperate need of a hi-rise.

Rosaryville Recreation

Once you've settled into your favorite rental property and made friends with your neighbors, it's time to get serious about what you're doing during your time off. Fortunately, Rosaryville has an excess of goodies that make evenings and weekends the life-affirming moments they're meant to be. Here are some of the few ways you can cut loose in Rosaryville.

The Thrills

If you like the feeling of having your stomach in your throat -- and who doesn't -- head straight to Six Flags America and hit all the exhilarating roller coasters your belly can master. Once you've flipped, flopped and rolled, you can explore the rest of Prince George's County at a slower pace. Why not hit the trails in Rosaryville State Park? Or maybe you'd rather spend some time boating or fishing along the water in Chesapeake Bay? Not into the niceties of nature? Try retail therapy instead. You've got the Osborne Shopping Center right there in town, or go big at Boulevard at Capital Centre, and you can hit a movie after refreshing your wardrobe. Never forget how close you are to all the stimulating sights in D.C., from the museums to the monuments and back again. You're never far from fun here.

Transportation

Getting around in Rosaryville shouldn't be too difficult. You have Highway 223 running straight through the town and easy access to I-95 and Highways 4 and 5. If you love to tool around on your bike, there are plenty of paths. You probably can't get too far that way, but you may be able to hit a few shops, and you can definitely have a grand time.

Better yet, you're relatively close to public transit. The Branch Ave Metro Station, with the Green Line, is just a few minutes drive away. Yes, you'll have to get there under your own power, but it will save you a bundle of time and money by skipping the freeway traffic and coasting on the rails.

Wait, There's More!

Seafood lovers can expect to have their appetites satisfied daily by the abundance of fresh treats available everywhere, while the Dutch Village Farmers Market just north of the little CDP boasts not only an overflowing selection of farm fresh produce and meats, but also vendors hawking hot pretzels, sausages, pastries and‰Û_grandfather clocks? You don't have to love food to love living here either (though you'll probably receive some serious side eye from locals). If you love outdoor sports, hot summers, cold winters, a rural feeling with access to big-city amenities and a rich history, it's time you pulled up a seat. Welcome to Rosaryville.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rosaryville?
The average rent price for Rosaryville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,830.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rosaryville?
Some of the colleges located in the Rosaryville area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Prince George's Community College, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rosaryville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rosaryville from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

