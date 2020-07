Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage garage internet access package receiving elevator 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance online portal

Live in one of the coziest apartments in Washington, DC and surround yourself with thoughtful amenities. Located on the corner of Connecticut Avenue NW and Rock Creek Parkway, Connecticut Park Apartments is just minutes away from Rock Creek Park as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that District of Columbia has to offer.



Connecticut Park Apartments offers unique one and two bedroom apartment homes with Utilities Included, Rooftop Terrace, and Gas Cooking just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents.



If you're looking for a home close to Smithsonian National Zoo or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Connecticut Park Apartments is the place for you in Woodley Park, Washington. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.