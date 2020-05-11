Amenities

924 10th St NE Available 07/08/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Rowhome Steps from H St! - This beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rowhome spans three levels and boasts lovely finishes. Upon entering the home you'll find a light-filled living room with lovely oak hardwood floors that extend throughout the home. The living room continues through to the dining room with large double windows for an abundance of light. Off to the side is the galley style kitchen, which has updated appliances, granite countertops, and great cabinetry and tiling.



The master and second bedroom, as well as one full bathroom, are on the upper level of the house. The master is spacious and lined with windows for great light and has plenty of closet space. The finished basement also has a bedroom and full bathroom, as well as washer and dryer. The patio and large fenced in yard are perfect for enjoying the warmer weather.



Nestled just north of the exciting H-Street corridor, this property puts some of the best of what DC has to offer right at your fingertips. Fitness lovers have the CrossFit and Orange Theory just around the corner, while great restaurants like Smith Commons, Toki Underground, and Red Rocks are only a short walk away. DC staples such as Union Market and Maketto are easily accessible or pop down Florida Ave to grab a coffee at Shopkeepers in the morning. For groceries, youll be able to choose between Trader Joe's at Union Row and Giant and Whole Foods on H Street! There is also a Farmer's Market 2 blocks away on Saturdays! There are plenty of bus options, as well as the DC streetcar which runs down H St to Union Station - all of these options make this an easy commuting location.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and a flat fee of $90/month for water. Sorry, no pets.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



