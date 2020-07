Residences on The Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center courtyard hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving pool table yoga

It's called The Avenue. A simple name for the all new fusion of shopping, dining, offices and residences located on Washington Circle in the multicultural heart of this worldly city. With these spectacular apartments near Georgetown, Foggy Bottom and DuPont Circle, you'll have the perfect convergence of upscale neighborhoods with upscale living. There are no other NW Washington, DC apartments like these. Experience life along The Avenue.