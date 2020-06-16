All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
915 15th Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
915 15th Street NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

915 15th Street NW

915 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

915 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
gym
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
2BR, 1320sq ft available now

furnished
apartment
w/d in unit
no smoking
off-street parking
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

A great, classic (think French doors) furnished 2BR in Adams Morgan neighborhood (cross street Harvard and 16th NW). About 5 minute walk to the National Zoo and Rock creek park. About 30 mins walk to the Whitehouse or get there in 7 mins by 5 different buses at the end of the block or the metro which is 2 blocks away. The apartment is 2 blocks from restaurants, bars, shops, starbucks, and washington sports club gym.The metro is 2 blocks away (green & yellow lines) S1, S2, S4, S9, 42 and Circulator stop almost in front of our building. World Bank/IMF bus directly outside.

Gym in building and laundry in unit, dishwasher in unit.

Linen, flatware and all kitchen utensils, etc., Cable and wifi all included. Queen-size Tempurpedic mattress.

Walking score of 98. Walk 2 blocks to Target, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Giant, CVS, 7-11and about 15 minute to Whole Foods.

Secure Access Building

6 month minimum term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 915 15th Street NW have any available units?
915 15th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 15th Street NW have?
Some of 915 15th Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 15th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
915 15th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 15th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 915 15th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 915 15th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 915 15th Street NW offers parking.
Does 915 15th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 15th Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 15th Street NW have a pool?
No, 915 15th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 915 15th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 915 15th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 915 15th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 15th Street NW has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University