915 15th Street NW.

Amenities
2BR, 1320sq ft available now
furnished
apartment
w/d in unit
no smoking
off-street parking
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
A great, classic (think French doors) furnished 2BR in Adams Morgan neighborhood (cross street Harvard and 16th NW). About 5 minute walk to the National Zoo and Rock creek park. About 30 mins walk to the Whitehouse or get there in 7 mins by 5 different buses at the end of the block or the metro which is 2 blocks away. The apartment is 2 blocks from restaurants, bars, shops, starbucks, and washington sports club gym.The metro is 2 blocks away (green & yellow lines) S1, S2, S4, S9, 42 and Circulator stop almost in front of our building. World Bank/IMF bus directly outside.
Gym in building and laundry in unit, dishwasher in unit.
Linen, flatware and all kitchen utensils, etc., Cable and wifi all included. Queen-size Tempurpedic mattress.
Walking score of 98. Walk 2 blocks to Target, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Giant, CVS, 7-11and about 15 minute to Whole Foods.
Secure Access Building
6 month minimum term