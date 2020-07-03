All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

913 EVARTS STREET NE

913 Evarts Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

913 Evarts Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated Townhome available for rent in rarely vacant neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen boasts espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and high-end lighting. Comes complete with 3 large bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, dining room, fully finished basement, laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge fenced-in backyard is ideal for entertaining and can support multiple cars for off street parking. Fabulous unit is ready for you! Enjoy all the amenities Brookland has to offer. Live and work near everything. 5 minute walk to Rhode Island Metro (Red Line), 15 restaurants, shopping and so much more. Open house 11:00 - 1:00 PM (Saturday 2 November 2019).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 EVARTS STREET NE have any available units?
913 EVARTS STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 EVARTS STREET NE have?
Some of 913 EVARTS STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 EVARTS STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
913 EVARTS STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 EVARTS STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 913 EVARTS STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 913 EVARTS STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 913 EVARTS STREET NE offers parking.
Does 913 EVARTS STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 EVARTS STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 EVARTS STREET NE have a pool?
No, 913 EVARTS STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 913 EVARTS STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 913 EVARTS STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 913 EVARTS STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 EVARTS STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

