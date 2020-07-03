913 EVARTS STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated Townhome available for rent in rarely vacant neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen boasts espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and high-end lighting. Comes complete with 3 large bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, dining room, fully finished basement, laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge fenced-in backyard is ideal for entertaining and can support multiple cars for off street parking. Fabulous unit is ready for you! Enjoy all the amenities Brookland has to offer. Live and work near everything. 5 minute walk to Rhode Island Metro (Red Line), 15 restaurants, shopping and so much more. Open house 11:00 - 1:00 PM (Saturday 2 November 2019).