Last updated July 7 2020

88 V ST SW #706

88 V Street Southwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

88 V Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20593
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Waking up every day to beautiful and calming water views, sipping ice cold drinks at sunset on your private balcony or the equipped roof top deck, working in the cool environment of the penthouse lounge, strolling along the Waterfront and discovering DC's fastest growing neighborhood, all this will become part of your lifestyle when living in this brand-new Condominium building, Peninsula 88, at Buzzard Point. This 7th floor unit features beautiful unobstructed water views from Bedroom and Living Room, near the unit entrance there is a Den (9'x8') with pocket doors, washer, dryer are in unit, a full en-suite bathroom and additional half bathroom for guests are convenient features, white gloss sleek kitchen cabinets and 6" plank size sustainably sourced European oak floors complete this special unit. The lucky renter would be the first occupant to live in this brand-new unit. The building has a total of 9 floors, 110 units and for the renter an optional garage parking space for a fee of $200. The unit is available as of July 15th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 V ST SW #706 have any available units?
88 V ST SW #706 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 V ST SW #706 have?
Some of 88 V ST SW #706's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 V ST SW #706 currently offering any rent specials?
88 V ST SW #706 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 V ST SW #706 pet-friendly?
No, 88 V ST SW #706 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 88 V ST SW #706 offer parking?
Yes, 88 V ST SW #706 offers parking.
Does 88 V ST SW #706 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 V ST SW #706 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 V ST SW #706 have a pool?
No, 88 V ST SW #706 does not have a pool.
Does 88 V ST SW #706 have accessible units?
No, 88 V ST SW #706 does not have accessible units.
Does 88 V ST SW #706 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 V ST SW #706 has units with dishwashers.
