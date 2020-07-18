88 V ST SW #706

Amenities

Waking up every day to beautiful and calming water views, sipping ice cold drinks at sunset on your private balcony or the equipped roof top deck, working in the cool environment of the penthouse lounge, strolling along the Waterfront and discovering DC's fastest growing neighborhood, all this will become part of your lifestyle when living in this brand-new Condominium building, Peninsula 88, at Buzzard Point. This 7th floor unit features beautiful unobstructed water views from Bedroom and Living Room, near the unit entrance there is a Den (9'x8') with pocket doors, washer, dryer are in unit, a full en-suite bathroom and additional half bathroom for guests are convenient features, white gloss sleek kitchen cabinets and 6" plank size sustainably sourced European oak floors complete this special unit. The lucky renter would be the first occupant to live in this brand-new unit. The building has a total of 9 floors, 110 units and for the renter an optional garage parking space for a fee of $200. The unit is available as of July 15th, 2020.