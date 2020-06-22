801 4th St SE

Amenities

Fantastic Navy Yard Townhome! Roofdeck and Two-Car Garage! - This amazing, four level townhome is a perfect balance of historic charm and contemporary conveniences. Enter the spacious unit through either the front door or the attached, oversized 2 car garage. The first level features a bright and spacious den/office space equipped with a sizeable closet. Head up to the second floor, which has big, bright windows, unbelievable light, exposed brick, hardwood floors and a kitchen that opens into a large open concept living space. High-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and exceptional storage make this a great "heart of the home." A deck space equipped with a gas grill rounds out the space - offering entertainment overflow or just a great space to relax on a nice night or for morning coffee.



The third level features two spacious bedrooms, both with en-suite baths, plenty of light, and nice views. The master bath has an oversized soaking tub and separate glass enclosed shower. California closets round out luxuriously suite. Entertainment is taken to a new level on the fourth floor. A media room with built-in surround sound instantly turns this great family room space into an epic home theater. The bedroom with en-suite bath make it a great guest retreat and add the private rooftop terrace with views of the capital and it's likely guests may never leave! The entire house is wired with the Control 4 entertainment system, two Nest thermostats, Cat Six wiring with ethernet hook-ups in every room and glass break with motion detectors. Lastly, this home has a private two-car garage.



Located just a block from the highway ramp and minutes to Navy Yard metro - commuting is a breeze. It's convenient to catch the National's or DC United, as both stadiums are nearby. On the weekends, head down to the waterfront and check out the new restaurants and shops opening every day at the Yards and the Wharf. Head East three blocks and enjoy all Barracks Row has to offer. Cava Mezze, Belga Caf, and Rose's Luxury are just a few of the many options. Continue up 8th St and enjoy a beautiful weekend afternoon at Eastern Market. You're also only two blocks over from the brand new Whole Foods. This location can not be beat!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. One pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a pet fee.



(RLNE4452869)