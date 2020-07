Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage elevator 24hr maintenance internet access internet cafe new construction online portal package receiving

Glover Park Apartments



2255 Wisconsin offers modern apartments in the heart of Glover Park. Conveniently located near restaurants, nightlife, and fitness studios, everything you need is at your doorstep. Our Glover Park apartments feature designer finishes with quartz countertops, in-home washer/dryers, and spacious closets. Our community amenities include garage parking, courtyard with lounge areas, rooftop deck with stunning views and girlls, and conveniant dry cleaning and package lockers. Our pet-friendly apartments are also convenient to nearby Georgetown, Cathedral Heights, and Tenleytown.



